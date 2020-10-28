DRAG-KHOONI Halloween Drag Event Announced

This time the drag gets bloody!

Dragvanti, Mobbera Foundation, Nritya foundation and Hyderabad Drag club is coming back after 8 months of lockdown to bring a special drag Halloween event. This time the drag gets bloody!

Drag-khooni, as a name suggest is an open event for the Hyderabad community to bring their spooky curves and celebrate with music, dance and drag. The event is open for all ages, queer-friendly where you don't hide your edginess. Hyderabad celebrated drag performers will present their grooves and curves followed by a twist of magic and music.

The event is being hosted at newly opened Sacred Earth Cafe with keeping all the safety concerns in mind and ensuring we follow social distancing and safety checks to the core. this is an event to celebrate the idea of Halloween in an Indian style. the event would be having a line up of drag performances, magic shows, music and dance performance to create awareness on the new beginning with a twist of art. People are encouraged to come as dressed up in their Halloween costumes and a creative facemask and have a quality time being spent with family and friends together.

Date: 30th September 2020

Venue: Sacred Earth Cafe

time: 7 pm Onwards

Limited seats (first come first served basis)

Masks and Arogya Setu green status Mandatory

