CONSTELLATIONS Returns to the NCPA

After resounding success last season, National Centre for Performing Arts' production of Constellations by Nick Payne returns to the Experimental Theatre from 21st to the 24th of November. Constellations played to full houses and was spoken highly of by the audiences.

The director of the play, Bruce Guthrie who has also been appointed as the Head of Theatre & Film at NCPA recently was delighted by the reception the play received during the last run, "Working with the NCPA in 2018 on CONSTELLATIONS was such a great experience. It is with great pride that we remount the production in the Experimental Theatre just before the organisation celebrates its 50th year with the ADD ART Festival and with myself joining the company as the Head of Theatre & Film. I am delighted to revisit this superb play with our talented cast (Jim Sarbh & Mansi Multani) reprising their roles. We have the opportunity to develop and grow the piece beyond what we ultimately achieved last year, so audiences who come to see it again will notice changes and improvements to the production. The response to the sold-out run of production last year was tremendous. We hope it will experience similar success this year."

Tickets: Rs.950 & 750/- (Inclusive of GST)

