Bro Code to Open at Akshara Theatre in Delhi

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BRO CODE, directed by Annsh Kapoor and Devaansh Chopra, is set to open at Akshara Theatre in New Delhi.

By falling in love with his best friend Arjun's ex-girlfriend, Uday fears he's broken the most important rule of bro-code. As Arjun returns home with Shaani, his new girlfriend, Uday must navigate the complex dynamics of his friendship while finding a way to come clean to Arjun. Part family drama, part domestic farce, Bro-code examines the complexities of evolving friendships, unresolved conflicts, and underpinned emotions. It studies friendships, masculinity, and filial dynamics by dissecting the nature of care and companionship.

Bro Code: Chaos, comedy, and companionship! Fun, family, and friendship! Directed by Annsh Kapoor and Devaansh Chopra, Bro Code uses the setting of Delhi to tell a coming-of-age story between three friends as they understand the meaning of modern-day friendship in an increasingly widening world where relationships are governed by technology and immediate gratification.

Event Details

Date: 21 August

Show 1: 4:00 PM

Show 2: 7:00 PM

Venue: Akshara Theatre, Baba Khadak Singh Marg, Near RML Hospital, New Delhi

Language: Hindi

Duration: 1 Hr 55 Minutes

Tickets available at bookmyshow.com

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