Bro Code to Open at Akshara Theatre in Delhi
Directed by Annsh Kapoor and Devaansh Chopra, the play follows three friends navigating loyalty and love in Delhi.
BRO CODE, directed by Annsh Kapoor and Devaansh Chopra, is set to open at Akshara Theatre in New Delhi.
By falling in love with his best friend Arjun's ex-girlfriend, Uday fears he's broken the most important rule of bro-code. As Arjun returns home with Shaani, his new girlfriend, Uday must navigate the complex dynamics of his friendship while finding a way to come clean to Arjun. Part family drama, part domestic farce, Bro-code examines the complexities of evolving friendships, unresolved conflicts, and underpinned emotions. It studies friendships, masculinity, and filial dynamics by dissecting the nature of care and companionship.
Bro Code: Chaos, comedy, and companionship! Fun, family, and friendship! Directed by Annsh Kapoor and Devaansh Chopra, Bro Code uses the setting of Delhi to tell a coming-of-age story between three friends as they understand the meaning of modern-day friendship in an increasingly widening world where relationships are governed by technology and immediate gratification.
Event Details
Date: 21 August
Show 1: 4:00 PM
Show 2: 7:00 PM
Venue: Akshara Theatre, Baba Khadak Singh Marg, Near RML Hospital, New Delhi
Language: Hindi
Duration: 1 Hr 55 Minutes
Tickets available at bookmyshow.com
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