BAARISH: Art. Music. Monsoon. Travels to Jaipur and Lucknow

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As the monsoon draws to a close, Baarish – Art. Music. Monsoon., a multi-city celebration of India's cultural relationship with the rains, is set to travel from Jaipur on 19 September to Lucknow on 26 September 2026. Curated and produced by Excurators Events, the two editions will explore how the monsoon finds expression through music, storytelling, craft, food, memory and local traditions.

Following its Delhi chapter, Baarish brings a distinct regional lens to each city. In Jaipur, the experience draws from Rajasthan's relationship with the rains, its traditions of Sawan and Teej, folk music, crafts, textiles, food and storytelling. In Lucknow, it turns towards the cultural world of Awadh, bringing together music, poetry, gastronomy, craftsmanship and the timeless spirit of tehzeeb and mehmaan-nawazi.

Speaking about the journey, Minhal Hasan, Founder & Managing Director, Excurators Events, said, “Baarish is our way of looking at the monsoon beyond weather—to understand it as a season of memories, music, stories, flavours and shared cultural experiences. Every region in India has its own relationship with the rains, and that is what makes this journey so exciting. In Jaipur, we explore the cultural vocabulary of Sawan, Teej and Rajasthan's folk traditions, while in Lucknow, we discover the poetry, music, food and tehzeeb of Awadh. Through Baarish, we hope to create experiences that are deeply rooted in their local cultures while remaining contemporary, immersive and relevant to audiences today.”

The Jaipur edition, taking place at Hotel Clarks Amer on 19 September, will feature the Barmer Boys, whose energetic sound draws from the rich musical traditions of the Thar Desert. Their performance will be followed by Dr. Wamiq Saifi, a physician and multidisciplinary artist, who will weave together storytelling, music and literature to explore the many moods and memories associated with the monsoon. The evening will culminate with The Jogi Experience, bringing together folk, Sufi and contemporary sounds in an intimate musical journey rooted in Rajasthan's cultural heritage.

In Lucknow, at Clarks Avadh on 26 September, the evening will open with Askari Naqvi, who will present a specially curated Megha Re a musical ode to the monsoon of Awadh. The season of dark clouds, damp earth, sudden showers, and the play of emotions. This will be followed by celebrated Hindi poet and scholar of music and cinema Yatindra Mishra, who will present Kahaani Geeton Ki: Baarish Edition, an exploration of the enduring relationship between rain, music, poetry and memory in Indian culture. The evening will culminate with the Kutle Khan Project, bringing together Rajasthani folk and Sufi traditions with contemporary sounds and creating a musical bridge between the folk heritage of Rajasthan and the cultural warmth of Awadh.

Beyond music and performance, both editions will feature the Baarish Bazaar, bringing together designers, artisans, lifestyle brands and conscious creators. Curated food and beverages, fragrance, craft, cultural conversations and other immersive engagements will allow audiences to experience the monsoon through multiple senses.

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