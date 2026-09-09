FRACTURED HARMONIES to Bring Climate Crisis to Stage Through Kathak

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Padma Shri Kathak Guru Shovana Narayan, along with her Asavari Repertory, will present Fractured Harmonies: A Call for Renewal at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, on Thursday, September 10th, 2026, at 7 PM. Presented with the support of ReNew, the thematic dance production examines environmental disruption across water, land and space, before turning towards the possibility of restoration and renewal.

Conceived by Guru Shovana Narayan, the production explores how the destruction of nature affects communities, particularly women and vulnerable sections of society, while also recognising their role in shaping change. Through the regenerative forces of Sooraj, Hawa aur Paani, it makes a case for stewardship, coexistence and collective responsibility.

The production brings together the dancers of the Asavari Repertory, musicians, designers, visual artists and technical professionals. The dancers include Dr Pallavi Lohani, Komal Biswal, Suparna Singh, Mahima Satsangi, Ruchi Arya, Praveen Parihar, Anil Kumar, Ashish Kathak, Vishal Chauhan and Mayank Gangani.

The music is set by Pt Madho Prasad and the late Pt Jwala Prasad, while the choreography is by the Asavari Repertory. Sandhya Raman has designed the scenography, sets and costumes, with art by Anuj Prasad, sets by Team Desmania, lighting by Sandeep Dutta, and photography and videography by Innee Singh.

The evening will also feature a foyer exhibition curated by Kishore Labar, showcasing works by visual artists Manju Narain, Bishwaranja Bhunia, Nisha Kumari, Darshan Sharma and Riena A. Jain.

The evening unfolds through four acts.

'Lament of the Azure' addresses the pollution of rivers and seas, where plastic, fishing nets and microplastics disrupt a once thriving underwater world. 'Dishantar' examines deforestation and its relationship with exploitation, inequality and the marginalisation of women. 'Echoes in the Void' takes the conversation beyond Earth, confronting the growing problem of space debris and the need for responsibility in humanity's expanding footprint. The final act, 'Restoring Nature's Harmony', turns towards healing, bringing the performers together in a vision of collective action, clean energy and a more sustainable future.

“Fractured Harmonies is a subject very close to my heart,” says Guru Shovana Narayan. “Through dance, we have sought to engage with some of the most pressing concerns of our time. While the production acknowledges what is being lost, it also looks towards renewal and our shared capacity to restore balance. Art can encourage us to pause, reflect and perhaps see our responsibilities differently.”

“At ReNew, we believe that creating a sustainable future requires more than technological solutions; it also requires a shift in how we think about our relationship with the environment. Fractured Harmonies brings this conversation into the realm of art, making complex environmental concerns deeply human and accessible. We are pleased to support Guru Shovana Narayan and the Asavari Repertory in using the power of dance to spark reflection, inspire responsibility and remind us that renewal begins with collective action,” says Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-founder, ReNew.

Fractured Harmonies: A Call for Renewal is an evening that brings together artistic expression and contemporary concern, asking audiences to consider not only the consequences of environmental disruption but also their role in restoring harmony.

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