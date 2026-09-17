THE THING WITH FEATHERS to Open in Delhi

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Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, will bring its fourth showcase, The Thing With Feathers, to Delhi this September. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, this play - set against the backdrop of one of the most unsettling times of the 20th century - packed auditoriums in Mumbai, with its houseful first run. Now, the play is all set for its Delhi run at the OP Jindal Auditorium on September 26 and 27, 2026.

Co-written by Rabia Kapoor and Chandrachoor Rai, The Thing With Feathers takes place between the golden decades of the first half of the 20th century. Unlike other productions centred around war and revolutions, this play revolves around ordinary people navigating through these extraordinary times.. Amid the conflicts, they are confronted with loss and separation, yet they find ways to love, live, and hope again.

The play, at its heart, is a story about love and loss that unfolds across continents, times, and contexts, asking a pertinent question: when lives transform drastically, amidst changing times, what illuminates the human soul to persist? Through the show, an intelligent narrative device is used in the form of birds as characters, that act as witnesses to this metamorphosis, taking us on a journey of self-revelation about our past and the choices made by human kind that led us to where we are today.

The cast is an ensemble of some of the most celebrated names in the industry, including Vinay Pathak,Mantra, Neil Bhoopalam, Bhavya Rampal, Waris Ahmed Zaidi, Chandrachoor Rai, Amit Purohit, Radhika Mehrotra, Vidhushi Chadha, Bhagyashree Tarke, and Aarsha Mukherji.

The production team consists of experienced technicians and crew, with Isha Ahluwalia as Costume Designer; Vikrant Thakar as Lighting Designer; Sameer Shaikh as Executive Producer; Hussain Zaidi and Amit Purohit supervising backstage production; Aditya Narayan designing the music; and Meena Agarwal as Production Designer.

Throughout this season, Aadyam Theatre has upheld its decade-long ethos of nurturing storytelling and bringing the best of Indian theatre. The Thing With Feathers is looking at history with a new lens, bringing forth a story about the quiet persistence of the human soul and resilience in turbulent times.

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