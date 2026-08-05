SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE SPECKLED BAND Benefit Show to be Presented at Akshara Theatre

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Akshara Theatre will present on Sherlock Holmes in the Adventure of The Speckled Band on August 13, 2026 at 7.45pm. The play will be presented in English, and will run for 55 minutes.

One of Arthur Conan Doyle's most popular stories returns to the Akshara Theatre stage. When a beautiful and terrified young woman appeals to Sherlock Holmes to solve the mystery of her sister`s inexplicable death on the eve of her wedding, Holmes and Watson come across one of the strangest cases of their career.

What is the sinister mystery lurking in the old mansion at Stoke Moran? What is the deadly secret of the Speckled Band? Proceeds from the play will go to Assam Flood Relief efforts. Tkts: Rs. 400@bookmyshow.com. Proceeds will go to the Assam Flood Relief Fund.

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