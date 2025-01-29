Bharat Rang Mahotsav Inaugurated at National School of Drama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) 2025, recognized as the world’s largest theatre festival, flagged off at the National School of Drama (NSD) premises in Mandi House, New Delhi, with Chief Guest Hon’ble Union Minister of Culture & Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurating the festival along with veteran actor and filmmaker Shri Shekhar Kapur as Distinguished Guest.

Joint Secretary (Akademy), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Ms. Uma Nanduri, NSD Director Shri Chittaranjan Tripathy, Prof. Bharat Gupt, Vice Chairperson, NSD Society,Renowned actor and MP Ravi Kishan and Festival Ambassador renowned actor Shri Rajpal Yadav, an alumnus of NSD, attended the ceremony. The festival will run for 20 days from January 28 to February 16, 2025, spanning 13 cities across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. For the first time BRM is expanding their outreach globally with the purpose of international engagement, and ensuing cultural interactions. The festival will feature over 200 performances, and parallel events such as discussions and masterclasses.

The festival’s theme, ‘Ek Rang, Shreshtha Rang’/’One Expression, Supreme Creation’, emphasises unity of expression and oneness of all. The theme ensures global unity, fostering connections among artists and cultures worldwide. Highlighting the transformative power of theatre, the event aims to create a sense of harmony and shared humanity.

Reflecting on the event, Hon’ble Union Minister of Culture & Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat remarked, ”Bharangam has been expanded in various cities in India as well as internationally, but the cultural diversity in the festival overpowers all these visible changes.” He also emphasised the role of art and culture in strengthening the international ties and said, “The art and culture of India believes in the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

NSD Director Chittaranjan Tripathy shared his excitement, announcing, “This is the world's largest theatre festival as of now. We have included almost 1000 plays. This year, people from all seven continents will perform plays about the relevance of fifth Veda i.e. Natya Shastra.”

In his address, Prof. Bharat Gupt, Vice Chairperson, NSD Society, emphasized the unique approach of the institute, where diverse pedagogical methods and the expertise of seasoned practitioners come together, blending experimental theatre techniques to provide students with a dynamic and enriching learning experience.

Rang Doot/ Festival Ambassador, Shri Rajpal Yadav shared a heartfelt reflection on the significant role the National School of Drama (NSD) has played in shaping his embarking journey as an artist. He spoke about the profound impact the institute had on his understanding of theatre, guiding him through transformative experiences that went beyond traditional learning.

Renowned actor and MP Ravi Kishan also graced the ceremony. He demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the interests and welfare of the thespian community. With a deep sense of responsibility toward the challenges and aspirations of artists, he pledged to help the theatre community to ensure their well-being and upliftment.

The ceremony was precluded by the musical concert ‘Rang Sangeet’, a curation of great compositions by the stalwarts of theatre music (such as Vanraj Bhatia & B.V. Karanth etc.), compiled over the past sixty years, was performed by the NSD Repertory Company.

On this occasion, The Hon’ble Union Minister launched a library portal (http://library.nsd.gov.in/) and also ‘Rang Abhilekh’, http://brm.nsd.gov.in/) a digital archive that preserves and showcases 25 iconic plays directed by renowned and veteran theatre directors. This digital initiative aims to make these culturally significant performances accessible to a wider audience, ensuring that the rich legacy of Indian theatre is preserved for future generations while also promoting the art form in the digital age.

BRM 2025 will showcase a mix of traditional, folk, modern, and international productions across venues in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Khairagarh, and Ranchi in India, along with Kathmandu, Nepal, and Colombo, Sri Lanka. Parellelly, the Street Plays, Folk Band, Open Stage, Talks, and more events will take place in Delhi.

BRM 2025 will also feature a parallel student-led fiesta, Advitiya 2025. Advitiya gives NSDians an opportunity to connect with students from across disciplines, studying at other universities, and practicing performing arts. Moreover, a dedicated programme on literary arts, ‘Shruti’ will feature book launches and discussions on literature. Attendees can immerse themselves in the vibrant Rang Haat, with its many stalls and offerings.

Beyond performances, BRM 2025 offers masterclasses, exhibitions, discussions, and seminars. Attendees can participate in director-audience dialogues, explore the Rang Haat, and enjoy the festival’s vibrant Food Bazaar, immersing themselves in the diverse and dynamic world of theatre and community.

