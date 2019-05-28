BWW Previews: ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER A Play By Aditee Biswas.

Performing arts has an interesting way of making you feel poigant as well as funny at the same time. And this is what happens when you watch a play titled, Animals Out of Paper. Directed by Aditee Biswas, the play is promised to be a touching performance that may want to laugh and sometimes cry at the same time.

there is humor and then there are pathos and together they give one stellar watching experience for the audiences. The actors part of the play are Geeta Sudan, Vivek Mansukhani and Sriharsh Sharma. The main strength of the play it appears to be the sound story line. The original play was written by Pulitzer, award-nominated Rajiv Joseph. The organizers define it as a moving tale full of emotional twists and turns.

The story charts the life of Nina, a world-renowned artist who is feeling stuck in life. That is until she opens her studio to an eccentric high school teacher, Andy, and his teenage student Suresh, a prodigy. These three intriguingly flawed characters begin to reshape and mold each other's lives in much the same way they fold and crease their origami art. How quickly does the change between emotions happen, how pain shifts perspectives, how loss alters the attitude of various people, the play beautifully captures all of that and much more. One more thing which makes the storyline stand out is the fact that it is fairly simple to understand and connect with, the characters are not up on a pedestal, and it is about everyday living and everyday emotions.

Interestingly, the art of origami is used in the play as a metaphor for emotions. The story line suggests that the play is relatable as it talks about human flaws and yet together how we can strive to enrich each others' lives. There is a journey that the characters realize in the play that life takes and how we deal or live those moments is what makes all the difference. The play has garnered positive reviews and promises to be a touching tale who is looking to explore what life holds in those countless little moments.

Dates: 8th and 9th June 2019

Showtime: 7:30 pm

Venue: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre

Link: on https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/animals-out-of-paper/ET00102667





