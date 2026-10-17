BROADWAY RAMLILA Brings The Ramayana To The Stage In New Production

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Aryan Heritage Foundation's Broadway Ramlila recently opened, presenting a spectacular theatrical interpretation of the timeless epic, the Ramayana. Created by Rajender Mittal and directed by Shashidharan Nair, the three-hour production combines live theatre, elaborate sets, 3D visual design, music, choreography, lighting and special effects, featuring more than 100 performers.

Blending the grandeur of cinema with the immediacy of live theatre, Broadway Ramlila offered audiences an immersive experience while bringing the emotional depth and enduring values of the Ramayana to the forefront.

This year's edition explores the theme “Charitron Ka Adhyayan – The Study of Characters,” inviting audiences to look beyond the familiar narrative and understand the human emotions, relationships and choices that define the epic's central characters. From Kaikeyi's transformation from a loving queen to the one who asks for Rama's exile, to Dashrath's anguish as a father and Rama's dignified acceptance of exile, the production brings out the emotional complexities that make the Ramayana timeless and universally relevant.

The grandeur of the production unfolds through expansive stage environments, elaborate costumes, lighting, choreography and special effects that recreate the worlds of Ayodhya, the forests and Lanka. With more than 100 meticulously auditioned actors and performers, Broadway Ramlila presents the Sampurn Ramayana within a single evening, taking audiences through the epic's defining moments in a seamless theatrical journey.

Adding a distinctive storytelling dimension, Sourabh Raaj Jain lends his voice to the role of a modern-day grandfather narrating the Ramayana to his grandchildren, Luv and Kush. This narrative framework creates a meaningful connection between generations, reinforcing how the ancient epic continues to inspire and guide audiences today.

Music forms an integral part of the production, with 20 original soundtracks composed by Chandra Kamal and Bharat Kamal, featuring the voices of celebrated singers Udit Narayan and Kailash Kher. The musical score, combined with dramatic performances, choreography and visual effects, lends the traditional narrative a contemporary cinematic quality while preserving the spirit of live theatre.

Speaking about the production, Rajender Mittal, President of Aryan Heritage Foundation, said, “Broadway Ramlila has helped popularise the idea of presenting the Sampurn Ramayana within a single evening, taking audiences through the complete journey rather than restricting the performance to selected episodes. The challenge is considerable: condensing an epic of enormous scale while retaining the characters and turning points that define it. That is why the theme of this year's Broadway Ramlila is Charitron Ka Adhyayan – The Study of Characters.”

Ishwar Bansal, Chairman of Aryan Heritage Foundation, said, “It is our endeavour to spread the message of Ramayana to the masses, and it is our sincere effort to stick to the original story, the Itihaas as written by Sage Valmiki, without compromising on scale and grandeur. Since its inception in 2015, Broadway Ramlila has steadily expanded the possibilities of how the Ramayana can be presented to a modern audience.”

Anil Garg, General Secretary of Aryan Heritage Foundation, highlighted the collective effort behind the production, noting that all 25 members of the Foundation work tirelessly for two months to bring the event to life. From securing permissions and managing logistics to fundraising, arrangements and promotions, the production is the result of dedicated teamwork and a shared commitment to presenting the Ramayana on a grand scale.

Ajay Gupta, Treasurer of Aryan Heritage Foundation, observed that the production's expanding scale brings increasing financial commitments each year, with supporters and well-wishers continuing to come forward to help realise the Foundation's vision.

Since its inception in 2015, Broadway Ramlila has continually explored new ways of presenting the Ramayana to contemporary audiences, including taking its production to cinemas in 2020. Its 2026 edition continues this journey, bringing together traditional storytelling, theatrical spectacle and modern stagecraft.

With its compelling performances, elaborate visual presentation and deeper exploration of the epic's characters, Broadway Ramlila offers audiences an opportunity to rediscover the Ramayana not merely as a story of good triumphing over evil, but as an enduring exploration of duty, relationships, sacrifice and the choices that shape human lives.

Broadway Ramlila 2026 is being presented from October 14 to 19, 2026, at Netaji Subhash Place, opposite NDM 2, Pitampura, New Delhi.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 14 Days 16 Hrs 46 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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