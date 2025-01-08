BLOND:ISH Headlines ICONS at Playa Pacha in Dubai

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On February 7, BLOND:ISH will headline ICONS at Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club. More than a DJ, BLOND:ISH is on a mission to help people live their best lives. Her famously high energy levels and on-point selections are what ensure dancers escape each and every time she plays. With her genre-defying sound and magnetic presence, BLOND:ISH creates an atmosphere that opens hearts and heightens the senses.

This party comes a week ahead of her new album 'Never Walk Alone', releasing on 14 February 2025 on Insomniac Records and offering a great window into her club-ready sound.

As well as leading the way with her music, BLOND:ISH is also a keen environmental activist who founded the nonprofit charity Bye Bye Plastics to eliminate single-use plastics from music venues and events. Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE will amplify the volume of BLOND:ISH’s message through its 100% solar powered parties and LEED Platinum rated green entertainment venue.

Backed by 50 years of party expertise from the legendary Pacha Ibiza, this is an unmissable event with another of the world’s most sought after DJs. Availability on the dancefloor is limited, so secure your spot now.

