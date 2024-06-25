Author Aman Deep Sidhu Chatha Released Her Seventh Book 'Ahbaab'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ms Aman Deep Sidhu Chatha released her seventh book, ‘Ahbaab' on Monday, June 24th, 2024 at India International Centre, New Delhi. Aman Deep is a 1992 batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) Officer, currently posted as Principal Accountant General, Delhi.

The book release was followed by a panel discussion. The panelists included Mr. Sanjeev Chopra and Mr. Navtej Johar. The conversation was moderated by Ms Monika Dhami.

On the occasion, Author Aman Deep emoted, “I don't write, writing comes to me. It is basically, aamad.” She further explained that Ahbaab is the plural form of Habeeb and refers to friends, lovers and loved ones. In essence, Ahbaab defines our entire being.

Renowned author, historian and curator of literary festival Value of Words (VOW) at Dehradun, Sanjeev Chopra said, “It is uncommon to have someone dealing with government accounts and finances indulge in poetry with such passion and her works are reminiscent of a rare spirituality that connects you to the soul on reading the couplets.” An IAS officer, he served as Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in his last posting.

Bharatnatyam Expert, Yoga Acharya, Professor of Performing Arts and an activist, Navtej Johar exclaimed, “As an artist he can identify with the creative urge that Aman had from her early childhood and with the encouragement of her father, it blossomed into the beautiful soul stirring poetry that we have seen today.”

Ms. Monika Dhami has a passion for Indian crafts, heritage and is an avid book reader. At the event she shared her views as, “It is an honour to be part of such a prestigious event amongst luminaries present here. It is a one of a kind evening that we all should feel extremely delighted to be part of.”

About the Book

The book is a compilation of couplets in Hindi, Urdu and carries an English translation as well. It is thus in a triglot form, similar to her earlier work, Ifsha. The author this time has weaved a story through headings that convey much more, as such the couplets on a page as also those on the facing page may be read in tandem.

About the Author

Aman Deep developed interest in Urdu and shaayari ever since she was a child. By the time she turned 13, her command over Urdu and poetry became pervasive. She eventually honed her skills further when she was posted in Chandigarh. With the help of her Urdu teacher, Dr. HK Lall, Aman successfully took leaps in the language. Dr Lall, has been her guide, philosopher and confidante when it comes to this language and its forms. Ahbaab has been dedicated to Dr Lall.

A vivacious, grounded, free spirited individual, Aman Deep allows her soul to roam free through her pen. According to her, writing keeps her in sync with her thoughts and feelings. A language that naturally imbibes her personality, Aman believes that poetry has been a part of her, it has shaped her through and through and helped her meander through the escapades of life. Running across parallel themes, the central idea highlighting her work is also “bandagi” or devotion and love to the One.

Aman Deep has so far published six books, Ahbaab being her seventh. The earlier books are Ehsaas-aur-Bandigi, Inayat, Zarf-e-Nazar, Zaafraan, Rehnuma and Ifsha.

The book launch was a success, being graced by distinguished panelists, a large responsive audience, who regaled and immersed themselves in an evening filled with love, laughter and poetry. In essence, the true meaning of Ahbaab took flavour.

