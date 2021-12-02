Art Tree to Present Tripartite Show On Madhubani, Phad & Chintz

The wide variety that Indian art consists of rarely gets represented in the manner that it deserves. Being culturally diverse and distinct, Indian traditional art forms have evolved over the years, and have remained untouched by modernisation.

Art Tree has always endeavoured to boost, support and encourage the sustenance of some of the enriching traditional forms that will eventually get revived and lead to their resurgence.

Art Tree is proud to announce its next show - Ekayan - Ek Sutra that will present three art forms - Madhubani, Phad and Chintz - all under one roof at Bikaner House, New Delhi from 22nd December - 30th December between 11 am and 6.30 pm. The featuring artists are National Award-winning Manisha Jha (Madhubani); Prakash Joshi (Phad) and J.Niranjan (Kalamkari/Chintz) who have carved out a distinct niche for themselves in India and abroad.

There will also be a panel discussion on 23rd December at 2.00 pm at Bikaner House, on The Legacy and Revival of Chintz with artist J.Niranjan and Indian handicrafts curator Jaya Jaitly.

On the occasion, Art Tree will also be organising a book launch of the book - Madhushravani by Ms Manisha Jha on 23rd December, 2021 at 4.30pm.

Ms. Pragati Agarwal, Founder Art Tree, said on the occasion, "On their way to modern times, these forms which were passed down from one generation to another, continue to be vibrantly alive in many parts of the country though some of them have had cultural, as well as religious influences over the past decades. Hence, be it in paintings, sculpture, pottery, and textile arts to name a few, the new generation looks at them with renewed interest and are even keen to learn them too. It is also with this view to exposing such keen youngsters to our unique, admirable and inimitable art that will result in giving a sense of vintage nostalgia that we go the extra mile to revitalise them."

About the artists

Manisha Jha, an architect by profession has contemporized the idiom of Madhubani Paintings by becoming first woman artist to bring this art in Commercial Art Galleries. She is the first woman artist in India to document the oral narratives of Bihar, like Madhushravani festival, Ramayan and Mahabharat as narrated in the villages across Mithila. She is also the first woman artist from Mithila, who has been considered as a mainstream contemporary artist. She has been painting since the last twenty-eight years and has been exhibiting her art in galleries for the last eighteen years. She has done more than 70 shows in India and abroad.

Manisha Jha said, "We need to enhance and keep alive the rich folk art traditions by creating awareness and finest art-works for economic sustenance of women artists from Mithila . Ekayan - Ek Sutra gives me an opportunity to exhibit with two other National award winning artists and to showcase our heritage."

J Niranjan is a 4th generation Kalamkari artist, and has learned the craft from his father Padma Shri Guruappa Chetty. He is recognized for his unique subjects and great fluidity and movement of his figures. His learning and study of classical dance to give the right stances to his kalamkari figures; and his visits to many temples seeking their unusual and unsuspected themes have been inspiring. He works towards promoting the usage of Natural Dyes in Kalamkari to protect the environment and artisans lives from the pollution that is created by using the chemical dyes. Presently, he is working on the revival of Chintz. He is inspired to do so after seeing the works of his forefathers at Norwich, Manchester and V&A Museum London UK.

Niranjan said, "I believe Kalamkari is more than an art form. It is a way of life seamlessly integrating existences. My father Guruappa Chetty worked on reviving Chintz - a forgotten art form; and I am working on his legacy to take this forward. Ekayan-Ek Sutra is the right platform to show and educate people about this newly revived art form".

Prakash Joshi hails from a family of Phad painters. The Joshis of Bhilwara have been practicing this art form for more than 400 years. Apart from learning the art from his father, Shri Nandlal Joshi, Prakash has experimented with traditional art form. He has learnt miniature art to hone his skills. Phads which are traditionally made in large sizes are now getting into the drawing rooms of people in small sizes. Prakash is creating a whole series of Phads for Ekayan-Ek Sutra in miniature formats. This is first time that Phads are being done in miniature format.

Prakash Joshi said, "I am trying to reach out to the smallest corner of every home with my Phad miniatures. A path- breaking concept, Ekayan -Ek Sutra, will help me with me aim to popularise my art form to the right audience."

Culture generates social capital and strengthens a community's character. Art brings people together physically - at galleries, museums, performance spaces - and culturally, through its capacity to tell a community's shared story, to inspire reflection, and form connections that transcend differences. Ekayan- Ek Sutra attempts to bring together three traditional art forms together under one roof for both connoisseurs and art lovers to allow themselves a glimpse of the wide variety that India consists of. Be it the South - Chintz; or the West - Phad; or the East- Madhubani, it is Ekayan or the Oneness of diversity that is a cause of our celebration, and hence, Ekayan- Ek Sutra becomes the binding factor in uniting the three together.