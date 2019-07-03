Ank's HAMARI NEETA KI SHAADI Premiering on 07/13

Dinesh Thakur's production house Ank, which is synonymous with Hindi theatre, is getting its 85th production for the audience on the Mumbai floorboards "Hamari Neeta ki Shaadi" on the 13th and 14th of July at the Godrej Theatre, NCPA.

Weddings are quintessentinal part of life in India. Every parent is obsessed with their child's wedding and want everything to be perfect and by the book so to speak. Neeta's parents, Kaver & Dashrath are no different. While Kaveri revels in her role as the bride's mother who has discovered her Brijwasi roots, Dashrath is content to play along for Neeta's wedding to be the way they would have it, according to their traditions in UP. But Neeta's upbringing in Mumbai questions various rituals and their relevance, and doesn't agree for her wedding to be a show put up.

A prevalent generation gap and a gap in the thought processes set the play rolling. Preeta Mathur Thakur who heads Ank and is playing Neeta's mother Kaveri says, "Generation gap is like any other gap in your social interaction when you think you know what is best for yourself as well as for everybody else. But maybe it's time to be more welcoming of new ideas."

The play is written and directed by National Award winning film - maker Veena Bakshi. Coupled with humour and light heartedness Hamari Neeta ki Shaadi is a 90 minute play that takes a look at the Indian obsession with weddings.

Show Details:

Hamari Neeta Ki Shaadi (Premiere Shows)

13th July, Saturday 5pm

14th July, Sunday, 6.30pm

Venue - Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

Duration - 90 mins (No Interval)

Ticket rates - Rs.500/- (Booking open on Book my Show)

Synopsis: Kaveri and Dashrath, upwardly mobile typical Bomayites, suddenly find their UP backbone when it comes to their daughter's wedding. They are determined to have a beautiful wedding for their daughter Neeta with Kaveri striving for the most perfect party, food and décor that would be talked about amongst her social -set for years to come. The entire household, friends, assorted domestic help, an ever-interfering uncle have all been deployed by Kaveri to have a perfect traditional-by-the-book wedding! Neeta born and brought up in Mumbai, is totally flummoxed by these new found rituals & list of do's & dont's! Kaveri masterminding operations will brook no interference in what she now regards as her major project in life - her daughter's perfect traditional wedding! Neeta's solution - Boycott the wedding by locking herself in the bathroom! Will the wedding take place at all? Will the two generations find the middle path to sanity?

CAST: PREETA MATHUR THAKUR, AMAN GUPTA, SHANKAR IYER, ARUNIMA JOSHI, BURHANUDDIN, MANI, JAVED, RAJAT YADAV & SHUBANSHIT

CREDITS

SCRIPT & DIRECTION: VEENA BAKSHI,

COSTUMES: RICHA SHARAD,

SOUNDSCAPE: AMAN GUPTA,

SET DESIGN: DHANENDRA KAWADE,

LIGHTS: SHIVAJI SHINDE,

SOUND OPERATION: HIMESH LOKWANI





