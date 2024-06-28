Amethyst Hosts Annual Collection Showcast

The event runs from 11am to 7.30pm at The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai

By: Jun. 28, 2024
Amethyst is hosting the much awaited Annual Collection, back this year with irresistible discounts at ‘never before prices’ on designer clothing and accessories.

Featuring dresses, tops, pants, kurtas, kurta sets, sarees, co-ords, stoles, footwear and more from labels like Vaayu, Yavi, Aish, Soham Dave, Nambikai, Tulsi, Shades of India, Abraham & Thakore, 11.11, Sunita Shanker, Anupamaa Dayal, Hidden Harmony, Sonam Dubal, Tissr and many more.

The event runs from 11am to 7.30pm at The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai 600014

Contact: 044-45991630/31



