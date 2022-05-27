Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Presents DRAMA QUEEN Refreshed- New Delhi And Gurugram, 4 & 5 June

The Musical play Drama Queen refreshed is all set to revive theatrical experiences for audiences, as Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the multifaceted film actor, writer, singer and painter stages her solo play in the National Capital Region.

The solo play Drama Queen refreshed is based on the bestselling novel by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and is written and performed for the stage by her. Produced by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi under her new banner Drama Queen Creatives, the Concept and Creative direction is by Etienne Coutinho and is directed by Randhir Roy. Suchitra dips in and out of her life, taking us on a hormone-driven period, five years post-marriage, divorce, fame and everything that a girl could possibly want - to the present. The play, woven into her experience on the eventful years post her divorce from Director Shekhar Kapur, brings out questions on the changing ways of Indian culture and beliefs. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi promises to set the stage on fire with her stellar performance in Delhi on 4th June 2022 at Kamani Auditorium and on 5th June 2022 at Epicentre, Gurugram.

A slice of life peppered with humor, the play is a complete emotional roller coaster based on her memoir, rewriting the boundaries of womanhood. Drama Queen is about the struggles of a single mother trying to find herself. Wicked, over the top, irrepressibly funny, yet also vulnerable and dark, Drama Queen is a fictionalized memoir that will make you laugh, cry, and look at the modern Indian woman in a whole new light. In this solo performance, Suchitra has used voice actors, some of India's fine talents such as Sujata Kumar, Suchitra Pillai and Arif Zakaraia, who have lent their voices and are her co-actors, though you do not see them physically on stage.

Commenting on Drama Queen refreshed, Actor and producer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says "Performing solo is very challenging but also exhilarating. To hold the audience's attention all alone for over an hour needs a lot of preparation and confidence. She adds, "Turning producer is a new experience for me. A totally different ball game - here I am literally putting my money where my mouth is. I find myself constantly checking ticket sales and collections. Earlier when I was just a performer and creator I was ruled by pure passion. Now as a Producer I'm trying to get practical."

Get ready to witness magical theatre and a musical odyssey with an enthralling performance by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi as she mesmerizes the audiences with her biographical play Drama Queen Refreshed.

The play is of 80 mins duration and Suchitra's performance promises to keep you riveted to your seats all through the show!

Tickets are priced between Rs.500- Rs.3500 and can be bought at www.bookmyshow.com

Date: 4th June Time: 8:01 PM Venue: Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi

Date: 5th June Time: 8:01 PM Venue: Apparel House, Epicentre, Gurugram.