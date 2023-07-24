ARDEA Foundation Appoints Yeh Ballet-Fame Actor Achintya Bose as Youth Ambassador

ARDEA Foundation, a prominent global organization dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainability, is pleased to announce the appointment of Achintya Bose as its Youth Ambassador for the Global Ecological Movement “11 Days For Earth's Healing.”



Achintya, known for his outstanding talent and impactful performances, will now serve as the youthful face and voice of the ARDEA Foundation’s movement “11 Days For Earth's Healing,” advocating for the protection of Earth's crucial ecosystem and fostering a sustainable future for all.



Widely recognised for his remarkable debut in the critically acclaimed Netflix original film, Yeh Ballet, where Achintya portrayed Asif, a rebellious teenager passionate about hip-hop who defied all odds, and overcame social barriers to become a successful male ballet dancer. His role resonated with audiences globally, and his character’s journey embodies the spirit of resilience and determination, aligning closely with ARDEA Foundation’s spirit and mission of fostering sustainability.



As Youth Ambassador, Achintya will actively raise awareness about environmental concerns and inspire young individuals to take action. He will participate in various initiatives, campaigns, events, and activities organized by the ARDEA Foundation to promote sustainable practices and conservation efforts.



“We are delighted to welcome Achintya Bose as our Youth Ambassador for our global ecological movement, 11 Days For Earth's Healing. His talent, environmental consciousness, and influence make him an ideal advocate who can engage and inspire young people to embrace environmental stewardship. With Achintya’s support, we are committed to advancing our mission of building a sustainable future for generations to come,” said Zunaid Memon, founder of the ARDEA Foundation.



Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, Achintya stated, “I am honored and thrilled to be associated with ARDEA Foundation as their Youth Ambassador. Environmental sustainability and conservation are deeply important to me, and I am dedicated to creating awareness and driving positive change through my voice, art, and actions. The youth hold the key to our planet’s restoration, and together, we can build an eco-conscious and resilient world for future generations.”



ARDEA Foundation believes that Achintya Bose’s influence and commitment will inspire countless individuals to actively participate in environmental conservation and contribute to a better future. ARDEA Foundation has always believed in nurturance and conscious action, and to that effect, they have also launched a fundraising campaign for Achintya’s education. The dancing prodigy has been accepted on a part scholarship at the prestigious Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance at CalArts, US. However, he requires additional financial support to fully realize his dreams, evoking the heartwarming narrative depicted in Yeh Ballet.