ARDEA Foundation Appoints Yeh Ballet-Fame Actor Achintya Bose as Youth Ambassador

Achintya will serve as the youthful face and voice of the ARDEA Foundation’s movement '11 Days For Earth's Healing.'

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Jeeno Joseph Performs ANEKA at Akshara Theatre Photo 2 Jeeno Joseph Performs ANEKA at Akshara Theatre
World University of Design Invites Applications For PhD in Design Photo 3 World University of Design Invites Applications For PhD in Design

ARDEA Foundation Appoints Yeh Ballet-Fame Actor Achintya Bose as Youth Ambassador

ARDEA Foundation, a prominent global organization dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainability, is pleased to announce the appointment of Achintya Bose as its Youth Ambassador for the Global Ecological Movement “11 Days For Earth's Healing.”

Achintya, known for his outstanding talent and impactful performances, will now serve as the youthful face and voice of the ARDEA Foundation’s movement “11 Days For Earth's Healing,” advocating for the protection of Earth's crucial ecosystem and fostering a sustainable future for all.

Widely recognised for his remarkable debut in the critically acclaimed Netflix original film, Yeh Ballet, where Achintya portrayed Asif, a rebellious teenager passionate about hip-hop who defied all odds, and overcame social barriers to become a successful male ballet dancer. His role resonated with audiences globally, and his character’s journey embodies the spirit of resilience and determination, aligning closely with ARDEA Foundation’s spirit and mission of fostering sustainability.

As Youth Ambassador, Achintya will actively raise awareness about environmental concerns and inspire young individuals to take action. He will participate in various initiatives, campaigns, events, and activities organized by the ARDEA Foundation to promote sustainable practices and conservation efforts.

“We are delighted to welcome Achintya Bose as our Youth Ambassador for our global ecological movement, 11 Days For Earth's Healing. His talent, environmental consciousness, and influence make him an ideal advocate who can engage and inspire young people to embrace environmental stewardship. With Achintya’s support, we are committed to advancing our mission of building a sustainable future for generations to come,” said Zunaid Memon, founder of the ARDEA Foundation.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, Achintya stated, “I am honored and thrilled to be associated with ARDEA Foundation as their Youth Ambassador. Environmental sustainability and conservation are deeply important to me, and I am dedicated to creating awareness and driving positive change through my voice, art, and actions. The youth hold the key to our planet’s restoration, and together, we can build an eco-conscious and resilient world for future generations.”

ARDEA Foundation believes that Achintya Bose’s influence and commitment will inspire countless individuals to actively participate in environmental conservation and contribute to a better future. ARDEA Foundation has always believed in nurturance and conscious action, and to that effect, they have also launched a fundraising campaign for Achintya’s education. The dancing prodigy has been accepted on a part scholarship at the prestigious Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance at CalArts, US. However, he requires additional financial support to fully realize his dreams, evoking the heartwarming narrative depicted in Yeh Ballet.



RELATED STORIES - India

1
Jeeno Joseph Performs ANEKA at Akshara Theatre Photo
Jeeno Joseph Performs ANEKA at Akshara Theatre

New York-based Bharata Natyam dancer Jeeno Joseph will perform a captivating blend of traditional and contemporary elements in his show Aneka at Akshara Theatre on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

2
World University of Design Invites Applications For PhD in Design Photo
World University of Design Invites Applications For PhD in Design

Design Doctorate Aspirants & budding researchers may seek no further as World University of Design opens its doors to PhD programmes in Architecture, Business, Communication Design, Fashion, Arts and Performing Arts. Applicants from all fields are encouraged to apply online until June 15th, 2023.

3
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto Photo
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto

Presented by Cinema on Stage, the highly anticipated Canada Tour 2023 of the extraordinary Bollywood extravaganza, 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, “is now underway. Hailed as the pioneering Indian Broadway-style production, it aims to mesmerize the Canadian audience, by offering them a captivating insight into the world of Indian art and talent.

4
World University of Design Hosts INTERFACES : An Indo-European Exhibition in Association w Photo
World University of Design Hosts INTERFACES : An Indo-European Exhibition in Association with Alliance Française

World University of Design, known for reinventing itself and pushing its own limits, brought forth INTERFACES, a HolzIndia presentation along with Alliance Française. The exhibition celebrates the transformative power of printmaking and showcases artworks by Indian, French and Belgian artists and is up for display until July 3rd, 2023 @ Alliance Francaise de Delhi.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video Video: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Moms United By Organ Donation Sing from WICKED on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Video
Moms United By Organ Donation Sing from WICKED on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
View all Videos

India SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# M2Y Safety Academy
M2Y Safety Academy (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Directors & Officers Insurance
Directors & Officers Insurance (12/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You