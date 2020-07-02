THE PINK HULK Will Stream as Part of the RVK Fringe

The Reykjavik Fringe Festival (RVK Fringe) presents the internationally acclaimed, comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within, written and performed by three-time cancer survivor Valerie David. Live-streaming excerpts of Valerie David's The Pink Hulk on Monday, July 6, 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm (5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, GMT) with an audience talkback and Q&A to follow; Directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller.

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls", she takes them out for one last hurrah. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This sexy, adventurous solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a 3-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives! With plenty of humor-guaranteed!

Valerie, who is based in New York City, "hulked out" on cancer; after her first two bouts with cancer-Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has beaten cancer again and has continued to beat it!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into 32 festivals to date. Thirteen have been fringe festivals, including four in the Nordic Fringes: Gothenburg and Stockholm in Sweden, Lahti in Finland, and now the RVK Fringe. Having performed in dozens of cities in the U.S. and abroad, Valerie fell in love with the Nordic Fringes-one of her favorite geographic locales to perform-beautiful cities with such friendly, warm people, she says. The Pink Hulk was awarded the WOW Award in the 2018 Gothenburg Fringe "for the show which inspired awe in audiences with its creativity, humour and content" and nominated for the Spoken Word & Theatre Award in the Stockholm Fringe in 2019, as well as garnered many more awards and reviews.

"My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment," Valerie said. Her comical take is funny, emotional and inspiring. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power of our own inner superheroes to fight back any adversity in life-to never give up and always have hope!

Valerie David (playwright/performer) wrote the autobiographical comedic drama The Pink Hulk as a cancer survivor to express the empowerment she felt being able to find humor and strength going through three bouts of cancer-first Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (1999), Stage II Breast Cancer (2014-2015) and then Stage IV Metastatic Breast cancer (2018-2019). Valerie is a true superhero. She currently has no evidence of disease-no trace of her cancer. Valerie raises money through The Pink Hulk performances for domestic and international cancer organizations.

Valerie is also an improviser, writer, editor and motivational speaker. A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts-Manhattan Campus and James Madison University, her credits include the Off-Broadway production of A Stoop on Orchard Street, Cookie in Rumors and Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life. Films: How I Became that Jewish Guy and Bridges and Tunnels. Memberships include the Dramatists Guild, TRU, League of Professional Theatre Women, AEA and SAG-AFTRA. She also performed improv throughout New York City with improv groups Faceplant, Cronuts and Cherub. Valerie teaches improv and writing classes across the country and worldwide.

Pink Hulk website: https://pinkhulkplay.com/

RVK FRINGE is running July 4 to July 12 and for more info, visit https://rvkfringe.is/

