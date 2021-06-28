THE PINK HULK: ONE WOMAN'S JOURNEY TO FIND THE SUPERHERO WITHIN Will Be Performed at Reykjavik Fringe Festival

The Reykjavik Fringe Festival (RVK Fringe) presents the award-winning, internationally acclaimed, comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within, written and performed by three-time cancer survivor Valerie David. She has been inspiring audiences around the globe with her moving story and mantra to never ever give up hope, even in the worst of circumstances!

Performances:

Monday, July 5th, 6 pm to 7:15 pm ET, (18:00 to 19:15 GMT)

Sunday, July 11th, 4 pm to 5:15 pm ET (16:00 to 17:15 GMT)

Theater Address: Tjarnarbíó Theatre, Tjarnargata 12, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Runtime: 75 min (with 20-min audience talkback/Q&A to follow) (Mature Content)

Purchase tickets at https://tix.is/en/event/11587/the-pink-hulk-one-woman-s-journey-to-find-the-superhero-within-written-and-performed-by-valerie-david-rvk-fringe-festival/

Ticket Price: 2.500 kr

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls", she takes them out for one last hurrah. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This sexy, adventurous solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a 3-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives! With plenty of humor-guaranteed!

Valerie, who is based in New York City, "hulked out" on cancer; after her first two bouts with cancer-Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has beaten cancer again and has continued to beat it! She is a true superhero!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into 38 festivals to date. Thirteen have been fringe festivals, including four in the Nordic Fringes: Gothenburg and Stockholm in Sweden, Lahti in Finland, and now the RVK Fringe-in-person! Having performed in more than 23 cities in the U.S. and Europe, Valerie fell in love with the Nordic Fringes-one of her favorite geographic locales to perform-beautiful cities with such friendly, warm people, she says. The Pink Hulk was awarded the WOW Award in the Gothenburg Fringe "for the show which inspired awe in audiences with its creativity, humour and content" and nominated for the Spoken Word & Theatre Award in the Stockholm Fringe, as well as garnered many more awards and reviews.

"My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment," Valerie said. Her comical take is funny, emotional and inspiring. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power of our own inner superheroes to fight back any adversity in life-to never give up and always have hope!

The Pink Hulk was awarded the Queen's Medal for Valour Performance Award, presented to an exceptional performer who brings bravery, grace, and humor to extraordinary circumstances in the SaraSolo Festival, the Best Survivor Award at the Pittsburgh Fringe, was an Official Selection in the DivaFest in Indy, the Fringe Crush Award in the IndyFringe, the Audience Choice Award in the Shenandoah Fringe, and many more!

Valerie David (playwright/performer) wrote the autobiographical comedic drama The Pink Hulk as a cancer survivor to express the empowerment she felt being able to find humor and superhero inner strength going through three bouts of cancer-she plays over 20 different characters during her performance. Valerie and The Pink Hulk have been featured on TV, radio, in publications and on podcasts, including NBC 4 New York, CBS, FOX, amNY, Heal magazine, The IndyStar, Breast Friends Cancer Support Radio Network, Mia's World, First Online With Fran, The Crisis Help Show, the Jim Masters Show! Live, Tamara L. Hunter's Service Hero Show and Reykjavik Fringe Festival podcast. Valerie is a member of the Solo Arts Heal collective, where a group of artists perform their solo shows as inspiration and empowerment; and also Broadway Hearts, where she is part of the Broadway community performing weekly virtual singalongs at children's hospitals nationwide to bring smiles and joy to children in need. Valerie is also an improviser, writer, editor and motivational speaker. Valerie is a published writer, including in the MSK Visible Ink Writing Program Anthologies, Cure Today, Broadway World, and her poem, The Coronavirus & Metastatic Cancer Spoken Word Poetry, was published in The Collection by Open Doors NYC. Valerie raises money through The Pink Hulk performances for domestic and international cancer organizations. She is currently developing her new solo show Baggage from BaghDAD about her father and his family fleeing Iraq in 1941 from religious persecution-and how their survival shaped who she is today. For more info on Valerie and her show, visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/ The Pink Hulk is directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller.

The RVK FRINGE is running July 3 to July 11. For more fringe info, visit https://rvkfringe.is/

Photo Credit: Emily Hewitt Photography