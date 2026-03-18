Young Texas Artists Unveils 2026 Music Competition Winners

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Young Texas Artists (YTA) brought together the best of Texas, from downhome traditions to world-class classical talent, during its gala and music competition on March 14.

At this year's Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala, where an impressive array of Texas bling was on display, guests enjoyed barbecue, dancing, a live auction and a musical salute to the Lone Star State. Gala proceeds support the Young Texas Artists Music Competition, where emerging classical musicians compete for $40,000 in cash prizes and performance opportunities.

After the gala, that support came to life on stage during the YTA Finalists' Concert and Awards program at Crighton Theatre in the Downtown Conroe Cultural District.

"The Young Texas Artists Music Competition is professionally produced and truly Texan," YTA President/CEO Susie Pokorski said. "YTA really makes a difference - for promising young musicians, for classical music audiences and the cultural quality of Texas."

During the three-day competition, under the leadership of Artistic Director Dr. Emelyne Bingham, 67 musicians from 11 countries competed in the preliminary rounds. The artists, ages 18-30 (20-32 in the Voice Division), are Texas residents or attending a Texas music school.

From there, eight competition finalists took to the Crighton Theatre stage on March 14 for Best of Texas: A Concert of Classics featuring master of ceremonies St. John Flynn.

"There's something special about watching an audience connect with these young musicians," Pokorski said. "You can feel how much it means to the performers and to everyone in the room."

YTA's 2026 Grand Prize winner is cellist Cirdan Vonnahme, a student at Rice University. Vonnahme also received the gold medal in the Strings division for his performance of "Schelomo: Rhapsodie Hébraïque" by Ernest Bloch. He won a total of $10,000.

Additional gold medalists were:

· Pianist Sean Yang, Piano division, Rice University

· Flutist Hunter O'Brien, Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp & Guitar division, Rice University

· Baritone Heechang Byun, Voice division, Rice University

The gold medalists received $5,000 each, and Byun, also the Audience Choice Award winner, received an additional $3,000.

Silver medals went to:

· Pianist Huiqun Wu, Piano division, University of North Texas

· Tuba player Diego Jaquez, Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp & Guitar division, Rice University

· Violinist Mona Endo, Strings division, Rice University

· Soprano Elizabeth Marlow, Voice division, Boston Conservatory at Berklee (2025 gold medalist in Voice)

The silver medalists received $3,000 each.

In addition to the contestants' performances, Best of Texas: A Concert of Classics featured a performance by soprano Brennan Blankenship, YTA's 2017 and 2019 gold medalist in voice.

Over the decades, competition medalists have praised not only the cash prizes but also the invaluable judges' feedback and the performance opportunities YTA provides. For several years, YTA medalists have been featured as soloists with the Texas Medical Center Orchestra in Houston. They have also performed with the Conroe Symphony Orchestra, The Woodlands Symphony Orchestra, the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra and the Laredo Philharmonic, as well as at numerous YTA kickoff parties and special events.

YTA's major donors are Carol and Doug Aycock, City of Conroe/VisitConroe.com, Annette and Ken Hallock, Sue Moorhead, Rea Charitable Trust, Texas Commission on the Arts, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Microgrant in partnership with The Woodlands Arts Council, Sue and Joe Warren, along with several anonymous donors.

Cutline: Former Conroe Mayor Tommy Metcalf (far left) presented Young Texas Artists Grand Prize winner Cirdan Vonnahme with a flag that flew over the State Capitol building on Texas Independence Day. Metcalf made the presentation on behalf of his son, State Representative Will Metcalf. Shown with them are YTA President/CEO Susie Pokorski and YTA founder Jim Pokorski. Photo by David Hopper.