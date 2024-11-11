Young Texas Artists Announces $50,000 Matching Grant Challenge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of its 40th season, arts nonprofit Young Texas Artists (YTA) has announced a $50,000 Matching Challenge from long-time benefactors that will double every gift made to the organization, dollar for dollar, through Feb. 10, 2025.

“Community support is our foundation and part of our legacy,” YTA President/CEO Susie Moore Pokorski said. “We’ve always welcomed donors and volunteers to join our efforts to encourage excellence in emerging classical musicians and inspire Texas audiences. Now, as we celebrate 40 years of competitions, people who want to support our mission — and be part of our future — can double their impact through this matching campaign.”

YTA’s goal is to raise $100,000 by the Feb. 10 deadline. Proceeds will support the Young Texas Artists Music Competition, along with audience expansion, performance opportunities and career development services.

Pokorski announced the matching challenge during Classic Cabaret, a sold-out dinner concert that officially kicked off YTA’s 2024-2025 season. The evening, a magical affair, featured performances by renowned concert pianist James Dick and soprano Krista Renée Pape, YTA’s 2024 Gold Medalist in the Voice division. Classic Cabaret also featured YTA’s fall art show. The exhibit, comprising works by young Texas visual artists, was curated by Joseph Staley, artistic director of YTA’s fine arts division.

Currently, YTA is accepting applications for the 40th Young Texas Artists Music Competition, to be held March 6-8, 2025.

Contestants will be vying for Gold and Silver Medals along with $40,000 in cash prizes and performance opportunities.

Competing artists, ages 18-30 (20-32 in the Voice Division) are Texas residents or attending a Texas music school. They compete in one of four performance divisions: Piano; Strings; Voice; and Winds, Brass, Percussion; Harp and Guitar.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. To learn more, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/music-competition.

Coming up later this season is YTA’s benefit gala, Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue, to be held Saturday, March 8. This year’s gala is YTA’s 40th Anniversary Party, “The Stars at Night,” and will feature Texas barbecue, dancing, a live auction and YTA’s Spring Art Show & Sale.

The festivities take place at YTA’s Grand Pavilion, which will be set up in front of Crighton Theatre, 234 N. Main St. in the Downtown Conroe Cultural District.

Following the gala, guests can walk into the theater for the music competition’s Finalists’ Concert & Awards, followed by an After Party — the evening’s grand finale — back in the Grand Pavilion.

To reserve gala tickets, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/2025-bbb-reservations.

In addition to these programs, YTA is continuing its “Classical Music and Art Through the Centuries” lecture series for YTA Circle members, a group for YTA supporters. The series, facilitated by Staley, explores the connections between visual art and classical music.

The next presentation, “Music & the Human Experience, will be presented by Dr. Emelyne Bingham, YTA’s artistic director. It takes place 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at The Madeley Fine Art Gallery, 127 Simonton St. in downtown Conroe.

The wine and cheese lecture series continues at the same time and location with “Renaissance Art & Music,” on Sunday, Feb. 9, and “Baroque & Neo-Classical Art & Music” on Thursday, April 10.

YTA Circle members are also invited to attend YTA Circle’s Volunteer Appreciation Dinner & Competition Preview on Sunday, Jan. 19, also featuring Bingham.

To join YTA Circle, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/yta-circle.

The YTA $50,000 Challenge Leadership Team includes Carol and Dr. Douglas Aycock, Nancy Dossey, Leland and Jeri Dushkin, Richard and Ann Griffin, Fahima and Christian Hart, Margaret Adams Madeley, Ann K. McAlpin, Charline Muller, Marla Myers, James A. Pokorski, Ken and Terri Sebek, and Sue and Joe Warren.

