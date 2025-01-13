World Premiere Play & More Set for The Sankofa Collective Season 11

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sankofa Collective has revealed the 2024-25 season, including exciting

benefit concerts, a modern twist on classics and a world premiere play.

"After such an amazing tenth anniversary season, we wanted to continue building upon

that creative momentum," shares Founding Artistic Director Alric Davis. "This season will

bring a much needed escape from the turbulent climate and goings on of the world.

Sankofa has always been and will always be about building community and pouring into

community. Our ancestors have always leaned into escapism to create a better world for

themselves so that it may eventually exist- even if only in their imaginations. With the

incoming year's programming, we get the rare chance to see Black and Brown bodies

onstage dare to dream. We were intentional about creating the opportunity to show that

multifaceted complexity within these stories - to laugh loudly, to fall in love, to conquer

battle fields, to galvanize the Spirit and, most importantly, look damn good doing it - just

like we do every day in real life."

The Sankofa Collective's 11th Season will launch with the Regional Premiere production of

The Three Musketeers, directed by Cardero Berryman. Jam-packed with heart-stopping

action and heart, Kirsten Childs' adaptation of The Three Musketeers runs June 13 - June

25, 2025, in the Spring Street Studios (#101).

Next is the romantic musical Light in the Piazza with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel,

which runs August 8, 2025 - August 17, 2025, in the Spring Street Studios (#101). This

musical drama is directed by Founding Artistic Director Alric Davis.

Closing out the season is the world premiere of a new play by Alric Davis, HolyOrdinary. A

poetic exploration of faith and purpose directed by Tene Carter, the new play

HolyOrdinary runs October 3 - October 12, 2025.

Full 2025 Season

Motown: Songs in the Key of Love

Feb 14-15, 2025 | LOCATION: St. Peter United Church

Let the smooth melodies and infectious rhythms of Motown transport you back to a golden

age of music! From heartwarming ballads to energetic dance numbers, every song will have you tapping your feet and singing along. From The Temptations to The Supremes, Marvin Gaye to Stevie Wonder, The Sankofa Collective works with St. Peter United Church to bring classics that defined a generation.

Back to the 90s Bash

May 2-3, 2025 | LOCATION: St. Peter United Church

Experience the thrill of live music as talented bands and performers take the stage to bring

you the biggest hits of the 90s. From Nirvana to TLC, Spice Girls to Tupac, we've got all

your favorites covered! Join us for an electrifying night of live music, dance, and all-around

90s fun as we celebrate the greatest hits of the decade that brought us grunge, hip-hop, pop, and everything in between.

The Three Musketeers

Adapted by Kirsten Childs

Directed by Cardero Berryman

June 13 - June 22, 2025 | LOCATION: Spring Street Studios (Studio #101)

Heart-stopping Action, Humor, and Heart!

Get ready for an epic adventure with The Three Musketeers, reimagined by Kirsten Childs

and Kent Gash! This high-energy, all-ages adaptation of Alexandre Dumas's classic brings

the swashbuckling fun of Porthos, Athos, Aramis, and D'Artagnan to life like never before.

With a nod to Dumas's roots as the Black son of a French Revolutionary War general, this

version adds a fresh twist, blending intriguing action with sharp social commentary. It's the

perfect mix of excitement with thrilling swordplay, Black history, and heart-making it a

must-see for Houston audiences and the perfect choice for the Sankofa stage.

Echoes of Emancipation: Juneteenth Event

June 19, 2025 | One Night Only | LOCATION: Spring Street Studios (#101)

In honor of Juneteenth, we invite you to experience ECHOES OF EMANCIPATION, an

uplifting theatrical performance celebrating the journey to freedom and the unbreakable

resilience of the African American spirit. Through lively drama, poetry, music, and dance,

Sankofa will take audiences on a vibrant exploration of the rich history of emancipation

and the continued quest for equality.

Light in the Piazza

Music and Lyrics by Adam Guettel & Book by Craig Lucas

Aug 8 - Aug 17, 2025 | Directed by Alric Davis | LOCATION: Spring Street Studios (#101)

Exploration of Longing and Love

Based on Elizabeth Spencer's 1960 novella, the story centers around Margaret Johnson, a

wealthy woman from the American South, and her daughter, Clara, as they navigate a

transformative trip to Florence, Italy in the 1950s. As she discovers Clara's blossoming love

affair with the charming Fabrizio, Margaret is forced to reconsider not only Clara's future,

but her own deep-seated hopes and regrets that stretch into the painful past. With a

Tony-winning melodic score and themes of love and self-discovery, Sankofa's production of Light in the Piazza will prove to be a lush, emotional experience that speaks to the

wanderers and romantics in all of us.

HolyOrdinary

Written by Alric Davis

Directed by Tene Carter

Oct 3, 2025 - Oct. 12, 2025

World Premiere New Work

A poetic and meta-theatrical exploration of the story of outsider artist and savant James

Hampton. After his first miraculous vision of the Virgin Mary in the early 1900s, James

becomes single mindedly focused on creating a throne fit for God to sit on during

Judgement Day using trash scraps such as cardboard, tin foil, light bulbs and couch

cushions. When he meets Otelia Whitehead, a beautiful metropolitan woman, both lives

intertwine in a way that affects them and all of us, for decades to come.

Casting for all programming will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available on February 3, 2025!

