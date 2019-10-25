World Premiere Of New Supernatural Musical Comes To Houston

The World Premiere of new musical, PULSATE: A Vampire Musical, developed by Houston-based artist Faith Fossett, will hit the Houston Stage in November. The electronic pop musical about vampires, witches, werewolves and humans will open at Prohibition Theatre on November 13. The immersive-style show will include aerial wizardry, vampiric fighting, dancing, and a bit of blood.

"Pulsate is a show that exemplifies my desire to transform musical theater as an innovative female composer in a field dominated by men and traditional structure," Fossett said. "My goal in mounting a full production is to not only build awareness of the work but to create new theatre for a new audience. It's an invitation to individuals who've never seen a play or musical."

The musical is written, directed and choreographed by local Houston women who are often seen on stage as well. Fossett's husband, Alan Brincks, will serve as Fight Director and Production Assistant. The new work explores complicated themes such as tolerance, change and the fight for coexistence.

"Faith's piece is a breath of fresh air," said Rachael Logue, director. "She defies the traditional constructs of musical theatre in an unapologetically kickass way. She's created a world where all creatures are welcome and accepted into the family, all with an irreverent writing style and self-awareness that reminds me of The Office or What We Do In The Shadows."

PULSATE: A Vampire Musical follows the story of present-day vampires, witches, and werewolves, with scenes, songs and vampiric fights happening in and around the audience. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in supernatural attire, connecting with existing fandoms and cultures in a way that is not always represented in live theater.

"I didn't want to write a show that sounded like most people's idea of 'Musical Theatre,'" Fossett said. "PULSATE is shamelessly independent. Our story exists for you, the audience member, to feel as though you've chanced upon the club one crazy night, and then witnessed the drama that unfolded all around you."

The Houston arts community has already shown support for this new work. In August, Fossett was the Artist In Residence at Rec Room Arts where the show had two sold-out public staged reading performances. The musical is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Fossett is a recipient of their 2019 Support for Artists and Creative Individuals Grant.

PULSATE runs Mon-Thurs, from November 13-21 at 7:30 p.m. with previews November 11 and 12, at Prohibition Theatre 1008 Prairie St, Houston, Texas 77002. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.pulsatemusical.com. Ticket prices range from $10-45.





