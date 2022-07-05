World-Premiere Murder-Mystery Musical NOIR is Now Available for Digital Streaming

The Alley Theatre digital viewing of its 75th season finale production - Noir is now available. This world-premiere musical is directed by Tony AwardÂ® winner Darko Tresnjak and can be watched July 4 - July 18, 2022.

A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in memories of the past.â€¯Then a mysterious couple moves in next door.â€¯ Eavesdropping on them becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession.â€¯ Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger. Inspired by classic film noir, this new musical is written by Broadway artists Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Star Trek Discovery), choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia (Film: Tick Tick Boom - additional choreography, Encores: Gone Missing) and directed by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia).

Noir includes Broadway veterans Christy Altomare (Broadway: Anastasia, Mamma Mia!) as Scarlet, Adam Kantor (Broadway: The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof) as The Neighbor, and Morgan Marcell (Broadway: Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, Bandstand) as The Wife.

The cast also includes Sinclair Daniel (Shakespeare Theatre Company: Peter Pan and Wendy) as The Kid, David Guzman (Broadway: Hamilton, Disney's Newsies) as The Husband, Clifton Samuels (Broadway: Follies, Amazing Grace) as The Boss, and Voltaire Wade-Greene (Broadway: Hamilton) as The Goon.

The creative team of Noir includes Scenic Designer Alexander Dodge (Broadway: Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Alley: All My Sons, Crimes of the Heart), Costume Designer Linda Cho (Broadway: Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Lighting Designer Ben Stanton (Broadway: Spring Awakening, Fun Home), Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier (Broadway: West Side Story, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Projection Designer Aaron Rhyne (Broadway: Anastasia, The Sound Inside), Music Director and Vocal Arrangement Jason Hart, Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator Adam Noble, Stage Manager Linda Marvel, and Assistant Stage Managers Trey Johnson and Jordan Canon-Kruis.

Noir is produced by special arrangement with Hunter Arnold.

A digital ticket to stream Noir can be purchased for $20 here.