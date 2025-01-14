Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Paul Hope - PAUL HOPE CABARETS - Ovations



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lauren Burke - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Lee - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alric Davis - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective



Best Direction Of A Play

Harold JAY Trotter - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions



Best Ensemble

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ty Frazier - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

John Alan Gourdine - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective



Best Musical

THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective



Best Performer In A Musical

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective



Best Performer In A Play

Robert Richard - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions



Best Play

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions



Best Production of an Opera

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Afsaneh Aayani - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Sarp - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kylee Haueter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Christopher Salazar - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Classact Productions



