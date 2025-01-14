Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Paul Hope - PAUL HOPE CABARETS - Ovations
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Burke - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kim Lee - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective
Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars
Best Direction Of A Musical
Alric Davis - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective
Best Direction Of A Play
Harold JAY Trotter - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions
Best Ensemble
THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ty Frazier - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
John Alan Gourdine - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective
Best Musical
THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective
Best Performer In A Musical
Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective
Best Performer In A Play
Robert Richard - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions
Best Play
BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions
Best Production of an Opera
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Afsaneh Aayani - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steven Sarp - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kylee Haueter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Christopher Salazar - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Classact Productions
