Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Houston!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
David LaDucaRETROSEXUAL - David LaDuca Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amber Stepanik - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest

Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment

Best Direction Of A Musical
Erin Urick - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960

Best Direction Of A Play
Joseph Urick - HAMLET - Lonestar college CyFair Center of the Arts

Best Ensemble
THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jacob Zamarripa - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ashlie Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater

Best Musical
COMPANY - Playhouse 1960

Best New Play Or Musical
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Joseph Urick - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Playhouse 1960

Best Performer In A Play
Joseph Ross - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest

Best Play
THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater

Best Production of an Opera
LA TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kathy Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian SteeleHAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alessandro Baldan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lloyd Wayne Taylor - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CINDERELLA - Main Street Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre Southwest



RELATED STORIES

1
Houstons Apollo Chamber Players Perform REVISED Next Month Photo
Houston's Apollo Chamber Players Perform REVISED Next Month

Houston’s Apollo Chamber Players presents REVISED on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:00pm at Holocaust Museum Houston and on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2:00pm at Unity of Houston.

2
On The Verge Theatre Announces Extension of TEA AT FIVE Photo
On The Verge Theatre Announces Extension of TEA AT FIVE

On the Verge Theatre has announced an extension of the highly-acclaimed production, 'Tea at Five.' Originally scheduled to conclude in December 2023, this one-woman show will now continue its enchanting run from January 13th to January 28th, 2024, due to overwhelming demand.

3
Cast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre Company Photo
Cast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre Company will continue its 13th season with the Houston premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s hilarious satire THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. Find out who is starring in the show here!

4
TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Ch Photo
TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship

The TUTS Theatre Academy Ensemble performed at the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

