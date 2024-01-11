Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Houston!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
David LaDuca - RETROSEXUAL - David LaDuca Productions
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amber Stepanik - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest
Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment
Best Direction Of A Musical
Erin Urick - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960
Best Direction Of A Play
Joseph Urick - HAMLET - Lonestar college CyFair Center of the Arts
Best Ensemble
THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jacob Zamarripa - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ashlie Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater
Best Musical
COMPANY - Playhouse 1960
Best New Play Or Musical
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Joseph Urick - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Playhouse 1960
Best Performer In A Play
Joseph Ross - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest
Best Play
THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater
Best Production of an Opera
LA TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kathy Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Steele - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alessandro Baldan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lloyd Wayne Taylor - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CINDERELLA - Main Street Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre Southwest
