Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

David LaDuca - RETROSEXUAL - David LaDuca Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Stepanik - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest

Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment

Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin Urick - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960

Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Urick - HAMLET - Lonestar college CyFair Center of the Arts

Best Ensemble

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Zamarripa - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ashlie Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater

Best Musical

COMPANY - Playhouse 1960

Best New Play Or Musical

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Urick - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Playhouse 1960

Best Performer In A Play

Joseph Ross - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest

Best Play

THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater

Best Production of an Opera

LA TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathy Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Steele - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alessandro Baldan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lloyd Wayne Taylor - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CINDERELLA - Main Street Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre Southwest