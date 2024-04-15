TRAILS: A NEW AMERICAN MUSICAL to Make Southeast Premiere This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The City of Deer Park Parks and Recreation Department and the Art Park Players, will present the southeastern premiere of Trails: A New American Musical. Directed by David Eck, the cast features Taylor Fisher, Aaron Gonzalez, Emmy Carys, Jeanmarie Eck, Matt Peña, and Molly Saenz. Trails has a book by Christy Hall (Daddio), lyrics by Jordan Mann (Jawbreaker), and music by Jeff Thomson (Pump Up the Volume). Brandon R Tanner serves as the musical director with orchestrations by Aaron Jodoin and technical direction by Joe Piper.

After years of silence, two childhood friends make good on an old promise to hike the Appalachian Trail together from Georgia to Maine. As they traverse the two thousand miles, past and present begin to blur together as the secrets of their estrangement begin to unfold. This is a story about friendship and forgiveness, and the miles we all must travel to let go, grow up, and ultimately summon the will and hope to move forward.

Captivating audiences with its deeply-moving and inventive tale of love and loyalty combined with an enchanting original score, Trails offers a profound exploration of the lengths we'll go to keep from losing what we cherish the most.

Performances: April 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 May 3, 4.

Friday and Saturday Performances are at 8pm and Sunday Performances are at 2pm.

Show Only Tickets are $22.00 and are available at www.ArtParkPlayers.org

Limited number of Dinner and Show Tickets are $45.00 and can be obtained by calling 281-794-2448.