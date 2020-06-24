Waco Civic Theatre Cancels YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN After Cast Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

A cast member for the upcoming production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" at the Waco Civic Theatre has test positive for COVID-19.

Rehearsals for the production have been cancelled following the positive test.

The theatre has posted on Facebook they will remain closed in order to clean and sanitize the building, and they will notify patrons about up coming productions.

"We are continuing to prioritize the safety of our cast and crew by adhering to WCT protocols based upon Open Texas guidelines, CDC recommendations, and those of our local government," the post reads.

