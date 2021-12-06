Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Houston: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Desi Stephens - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 19%



GYPSY

19%

NEWSIES

10%

Ellie Williams / Dylan Burke -- Playhouse 1960Jenny Moyado -- National Youth Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dana Cretsinger - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 18%

Amber Stepanik - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 16%

Deb Preisler - TARZAN THE MUSICAL - STAGE RIGHT of Texas i 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dana Cretsinger - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 20%

Erica Gallegos - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 11%

Sara Preisler - TARZAN - Stage Right 9%



Best Direction Of A Play

Desi Stephens - ROEMO & JULIET - Spark 27%

Meredith Ann Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 16%

Michael Montgomery - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Stageworks 7%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Sean Keith Thompson - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre 26%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 8%

Malinda L Beckham - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 7%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Thomas Meek - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIA - Clear Creek Community Theatre 12%

Vincent Victoria - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: CHRISTMASTIME - Vincent Victoria Presents 12%

Pin Lim - NEW BEGINNINGS - The Garden Theatre 10%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Domuret - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 24%

Sara Preisler - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 12%

Brandon Christian / Steve Driver - LES MISERABLES - Crighton 10%



Best Musical

SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 18%

GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 15%

TARZAN THE STAGE MUSICAL - Stage Right 14%



Best Performer In A Musical

Estus Stephens - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 13%

Jasia Correa - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 11%

Victoria Best - TARZAN - The Crighton 10%



Best Performer In A Play

Annie Shouse - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 16%

Erin Urick - HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 7%

Dillon Fitzgerald - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Stageworks 6%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Sarah Neal - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 22%

Nicole Heaston - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 22%

Audrey Welsh - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 20%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

David Rainey - A CHRISTMANS CAROL - The Alley Theater 10%

Brandon Morgan - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 8%

Vincent Victoria - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: THE VOTE - Vincent Victoria Presents 8%



Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 22%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 18%

HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 9%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 20%

GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 15%

TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 12%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Misty Hale - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SPARK 20%

Tom Aldridge - SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960 11%

Kara Kowalik - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Desi Stephens - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 27%

Joseph Urick - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 15%

Sara Preisler / Richard Isaiah Owens - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 13%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

NEW BEGINNINGS - The Garden Theatre 41%

SPONTANEOUS SCATTERING - Cone Man Running Productions 33%

JULE STYNE: FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY - Paul Hope Cabaret 26%



Best Streaming Musical

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Stages Repertory Theatre 33%

VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 28%

TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 23%



Best Streaming Play

THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre 35%

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 12%

WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT - 4th Wall 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hannah Hale - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 12%

Brady Paffie - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 6%

Mateo Villareal - TUCK EVERLASTING - 2021 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Estus Stephens - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 22%

Travis Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 16%

Cole Pfaffenberger - THE WISDOM OF EVE - Theatre Southwest 5%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Eliza Masewicz - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 17%

Eric Laine - A HAND OF BRIDGE - Moores Opera Center 16%

Christine Boddicker - A HAND OF BRIDGE - Moores Opera Center 16%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Joseph Urick - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre 36%

Todd Thigpen - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 7%

Tamara Brown - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES:CHRISTMASTIME - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 23%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 22%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 11%

