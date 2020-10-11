Vincent Victoria Presents THE ANCESTORS AND THE VOTE

The streaming of this event will be November 1 & 2 at 7:30 pm on Vincent Victoria Presents' Facebook Page.

As the country heads into the home stretch of the 2020 Presidential campaign, theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will take a look at how former slaves felt about the voting, a right that they were denied for over 200 years until they were freed after the Civil War and the passage of the 15th Amendment.

The former enslaved peoples thoughts and opinions on voting and the Presidents that they remembered, are all taken from the thousands of interviews amassed as a part of the Federal Writers Project in the mid 1930's as a part of Franklin Roosevelt's famous W.P.A. program.

Says Director Vincent Victoria "Many of the former enslaved people's thoughts on voting echo the thoughts of a majority of present day African Americans . They worried about voter suppression, whether their vote made a difference, and the legitimacy of their vote just as we do today. So not much has really changed even though it has been over 150 years since slavery in this country ended.The goal of my company is to showcase theatrically, pivotal moments and people from African American History from their perspective and these first hand accounts fit into our mission perfectly."

The Slave Narratives: The Ancestors and the Vote is the company's second virtual play that has used the Slave Narratives as the source material during the pandemic and it gives their company of actors another outlet for their talents until they return to the stage. This is Vincent Victoria Presents 6th full virtual production since April. And as the director is quick to note "We take these virtual plays seriously and the actors are required to be off book just and perform with the same dedication and skill as they would on stage without an exception."

Admission is free but please consider a donation to our Artists @ www.vincentvictoriapresents.com



