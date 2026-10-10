Vincent Victoria Presents Celebrates Film Success
Their new film JUST LENA was awarded Best Picture at the Black Independent Filmmakers Association.
Houston theater and film company Vincent Victoria Presents continues its success at film festivals across the country.
In 2025 the company took home Best Feature Film at the Charlotte Black Film Festival, Best Drama at the San Diego Black Film Festival, and Best Historical Film at the Virginia Black Film Festival for the biographical film "The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel."
This month the film added to its accolades with nods for Best Editing at the San Antonio International Black Film Festival.
Additionally, this month, their new film JUST LENA, a fictional take on the life of the legendary singer Lena Horne, was awarded Best Picture at the Black Independent Filmmakers Association, marking the second consecutive year that the company won the award at that festival.
Says Artistic Founder Vincent Victoria, it is important to preserve the stories of legendary African American artists and history makers on film for future generations to at least get a taste of their huge importance to the community.
The company's next project is a new play entitled Une Etoile Est Nee, which is inspired by the movie A Star is Born and gives an LGBTQ take on the classic story of a rising singing star falling in love with a declining celebrity.
Says Victoria "This play will explore what extra complications take place when two African American men fall in love and what the stakes are when they are in a high-profile relationship. I can't think of another play that has been performed in Houston that takes on a serious Black male-on-male love relationship and that is important to me."
Une Etoile Est will premiere in Houston in February. For more information, go to Vincentvictoriapresents.com.
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