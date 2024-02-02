Video: ON YOUR FEET! presented by THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

Get a first look at the new national touring production of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan. This exciting new production directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado will play Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) Tuesday, January 30 through Sunday, February 11.

Tickets are on sale now and are available online at Click Here, by phone at 713-558-8887 or in person at the TUTS Box Office at 800 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.

The ON YOUR FEET! creative team includes scenic design by Clifton Chadick, lighting design by Christopher Annas-Lee, costume design by Jeannette Christensen, video design by Patrick W. Lord, sound design by Diego Garzón, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, music direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, musical supervision by Clay Ostwald, music, lyrics and orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, arrangements by Lon Hoyt, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar Hernández. Assisting Salgado are Associate Director Claudia Mulet and Associate Choreographer Shani Talmor.

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan is produced by GFOUR Productions, Evan Bernardin Productions, Salgado Productions, Midnight Theatricals, Jeremiah J. Harris & Alexander Donnelly, Ordinary Magic, Marc David Levine, Sam & Rob Sutton and GRP Entertainment. It is produced through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals.



