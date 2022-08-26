Video Installations Announced For 2022-23 Season At Core Dance

Core Dance announces its 2022-23 Video Installation programming featuring the commission by five Artists for its REEL Art Film Series: Gestures. Installation can be viewed at 133 Sycamore St. Decatur, GA 30032.

The Core Dance 2022-23 Season will open with inside:out, Core Dance's project that features programs and productions of Core Dance as video installations. For 2022-23, inside:out The Collection, a Screen Dance project by Sue Schroeder in collaboration with Amador Artiga (Video) and Christian Meyer (Music). Screening 09/01/2022-09/30/2022, The Collection offers a glimpse into last season's touring project, 19th Century (wo)Man: A Contemporary Intervention that took place at the National Gallery Prague in October 2021.

For Core Dance's 2022-23 REEL Art Series, Valerie Massadian (France), Michael Eckblad (USA), Lori Teague (USA), Amador Artiga (Czech Republic/Spain) and Loren McFalls (USA) will premiere video installation works commissioned by Core Dance and inspired by the theme, Gestures.

Commissioned Artists will create video installations- contemporary art form that combines video technology with installation art- that make use of all aspects of the surrounding environment to affect the audience. Created specifically for installation on the storefront windows of the Core Dance Studios on Decatur Square, each artist's work will then screen for an extended viewing period:

Gesture 1- Valerie Massadian- 10/01/2022 -11/17/2022

Gesture 2- Michael Eckblad- 11/18/2022-1/05/2023

Gesture 3- Lori Teague- 1/06/2023-02/16/2023

Gesture 4- Amador Artiga - 02/17/2023-03/30/2023

Gesture 5- Loren McFalls- 03/31/2023-05/25/2023

Our annual enCore: Dance on Film Festival, premiering Memorial Day weekend 2023, will complete the Core Dance Screen Dance and Video Installation offerings of our 43rd Season.

enCore Dance on Film features short movies by dance filmmakers from around the

world. These screenings are free and open to the public. Focusing on the interplay between dance and the techniques of filmmaking, enCore Dance on Film explores the possibilities and boundaries of Screen Dance as an art form. The films will run from 5/26/2023-8/31/2023

For more than four decades, Core Dance has embraced the human form, the creative process and the artist working within it. An award-winning contemporary dance organization with global impact, Core Dance creates, performs, and produces compelling original art that empowers communities to see the self in others. In 1980, Core Dance was co-founded in Houston,Texas by dancer and choreographer Sue Schroeder and her sister, Kathy Russell. Five years later, the organization added Atlanta, Georgia as a second home base. Amplifying the context for art making that is relevant, Core Dance makes Art to illuminate, Art to educate, Art to question and is internationally recognized for its artistically driven research practices, the authenticity of its Art, its socially relevant creations and its work as an artistic incubator and convener.