Video: Director Brandon Weinbrenner on THE NERD at Alley Theatre

Watch as Director Brandon Weinbrenner talks about bringing The Nerd to life on stage at Alley Theatre. "If you just want to go and laugh with your friends, this is the place to do it!" he says on the production.

Set in a time before cell phones, the play is a nostalgic trip back to an era where miscommunication and mayhem unfold in the most hilarious ways.

The cast of The Nerd includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Shawn Hamilton as Axel, Chris Hutchison as Rick, Melissa Pritchett as Tansy, David Rainey as Waldgrave, and Christopher Salazar as Willum.

Rounding out the cast is Chelsea Ryan McCurdy (Amerikin) as Clelia, and Sebastian Ramirez (A Christmas Carol) as Thor.

The creative team of The Nerd includes Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Designer Aja M Jackson, Sound Designer Jane Shaw, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Krissy Larson, and Assistant Stage Manager Amy Ramsdell.

How To Get Tickets

Performances of The Nerd begin Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 17 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets to The Nerd are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).