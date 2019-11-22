Theatre Under The Stars Announces Special Onstage Seating Experience For ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) now has an onstage seating opportunity for every performance of Once On This Island.

Onstage seating will offer guests a unique and involved way to experience the performance, with the story of Ti Moune being told all around them. The seats, which are $25 general admission, bleacher-style seats, are now available for purchase through TUTS.com.

While there are some restrictions to the onstage seating - ages 10 and up only, dress code restrictions, and rules about what you can bring on the stage - guests will have an experience that is truly unlike any show they've attended before with TUTS.

Winner of the 2018 TONY AWARD FOR BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL, Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

The groundbreaking vision of two-time Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) conjures up "a place where magic is possible and beauty is apparent for all to see!" (The Huffington Post). With a score that bursts with life from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Anastasia and Ragtime, Once On This Island is a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.

Guests should be aware that the show contains theatrical haze, live flame, sand, and water elements, and the onstage seating is in proximity of these things. For more information about the onstage seating, and a complete list of restrictions, visit TUTS.com.





