Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Arlington Presents NOISES OFF!

Noises Off will open on Friday, March 31st at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 24, 2023  
Theatre Arlington Presents NOISES OFF!

Theatre Arlington is shifting gears from "the mother of all musicals" to what some consider one of the funniest comedies ever written for the stage, Noises Off by Michael Frayn. This out-of-control play within a play opens Friday, March 31st, and is the second production in the theater's 50th anniversary season.

Frayn's hilarious look at the theater and those who make its magic happen - both inside and out - is also celebrating its own 40th anniversary of making audiences cry with laughter, having premiered on Broadway in 1983. Noises Off is a classic British farce about an under-rehearsed and overworked cast and crew attempting to stage the fictional sex farce, Nothing On. This bumbling cast and crew have more personal dramatic flair than professional as their shenanigans and chaos rule onstage and backstage. Will all the slamming doors, dropped pants, lost props and technical difficulties create such a disaster that it jinxes the old saying, "The show must go on?"

It is interesting to note that playwright, Michael Frayn was involved in college theater before he began his career as a journalist where he often criticized the theater. Thankfully, Frayn was eventually drawn back into it after writing television scripts for a short time. The inspiration for Noises Off actually came from a time in 1970 when he was backstage and watching one of his earlier plays, The Two of Us, and noticed that it was far more interesting and funny backstage than anything that was happening onstage. Frayn said, "We're all afraid of losing control in life, and it's much funnier when it happens to someone else. The thing about farce is that you have to set up a lot of plot. You've got to build up a house of cards before there is something for you to collapse."

Executive Producer, Steven D. Morris is thrilled to introduce award-winning director, Cheryl Denson to TA audiences. Although well-known and adored throughout the DFW theater community, this is Denson's first time directing at Theatre Arlington. Her production of Noises Off stars Equity actors Gigi Cervantes as Dotty Otley/Mrs. Clackett and Jakie Cabe as Lloyd Dallas. The cast also includes Leroy Hood as Garry Lejeune/Roger Tramplemain, Mattie Lillian Davis as Brooke Ashton/Vicki, Emily Truelove as Poppy Norton-Taylor, Billy Betsill as Frederick Fellowes/Philip Brent, Brandy Raper as Belinda Blair/Flavia Brent, Joshua Nerio as Tim Allgood and David Fenley as Selsdon Mowbray/Burglar.

Production and Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Michael Green (Assistant Stage Manager) Keving Brown (Set Designer) Bryan Stevenson (Lighting Designer), Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Karen Potter (Costume Designer), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Wendy Searcy-Woode (Scenic Artist).

Noises Off will open on Friday, March 31st at 7:30 pm.

Prior to the show at 6:45 pm, Theatre Arlington's Walk of Fame will be unveiled with a champagne reception in front of the theater. A great deal of talent has made its way across the Theatre Arlington stage and into the world outside DFW over the theater's 50 years. Broadway, television, opera, broadcast news ... even a New York Times bestselling author! To show off the theater's hometown pride, Theatre Arlington is honoring each artist with a bronze medallion at the theater entrance.

Promptly after the curtain comes down that evening, there will be an opening night reception with dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.



VIDEO: Go Inside the Music of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Go Inside the Music of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
The Alley Theatre is presenting Cowboy Bob! The new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and runs through 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.
JANE EYRE, PICTURES FROM HOME, and More Are Part of the Alley Theatres 2023-24 Season Photo
JANE EYRE, PICTURES FROM HOME, and More Are Part of the Alley Theatre's 2023-24 Season
The Alley Theatre has announced its 2023-24 season which includes classic works, world premiere plays, one world premiere musical, a murder mystery, and lots of laughter. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Review: COWBOY BOB takes her last stand at the Alley until March 26th! Photo
Review: COWBOY BOB takes her last stand at the Alley until March 26th!
What did our critic think of COWBOY BOB at ALLEY THEATRE? Despite any narrative difficulties, COWBOY BOB is still something to see. It’s a celebration of what a daring musical should feel like. It asks tough questions, it presents us with gorgeous ballads, and it shows off truly Texan stage design that feels authentic. Like the real life Peggy Tallas, it’s a brave piece that moves in bold directions.
The Catastrophic Theatre to Present Regional Premiere of CLEANSED By Sarah Kane Photo
The Catastrophic Theatre to Present Regional Premiere of CLEANSED By Sarah Kane
In a former university, society's “undesirables” are subjected to a series of tortures designed to test the limits of human love on the battlefield of the human body. Explosively aching, hauntingly poetic, and disarmingly tender, CLEANSED is a fever-dream fable of unimaginable brutality and miraculous beauty. CLEANSED is about how love survives the most extreme circumstances. Violence is merely the obstacle. The story is one of righteous need and unrelenting hope. 

More Hot Stories For You


Classical Theatre Company Postpones Production of THE CIRCLE Due To Tragic FireClassical Theatre Company Postpones Production of THE CIRCLE Due To Tragic Fire
March 22, 2023

The final production of Classical Theatre Company 15th Anniversary Season – The Circle – has been indefinitely postponed due to circumstances beyond their control.  
JANE EYRE, PICTURES FROM HOME, and More Are Part of the Alley Theatre's 2023-24 SeasonJANE EYRE, PICTURES FROM HOME, and More Are Part of the Alley Theatre's 2023-24 Season
March 22, 2023

The Alley Theatre has announced its 2023-24 season which includes classic works, world premiere plays, one world premiere musical, a murder mystery, and lots of laughter. Learn more about the full lineup here!
The Catastrophic Theatre to Present Regional Premiere of CLEANSED By Sarah KaneThe Catastrophic Theatre to Present Regional Premiere of CLEANSED By Sarah Kane
March 18, 2023

In a former university, society's “undesirables” are subjected to a series of tortures designed to test the limits of human love on the battlefield of the human body. Explosively aching, hauntingly poetic, and disarmingly tender, CLEANSED is a fever-dream fable of unimaginable brutality and miraculous beauty. CLEANSED is about how love survives the most extreme circumstances. Violence is merely the obstacle. The story is one of righteous need and unrelenting hope. 
The Garden Theatre Presents STEEL MAGNOLIASThe Garden Theatre Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS
March 16, 2023

The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced its plans to bring Robert Harling's beloved play, Steel Magnolias, to life at MATCH. Featuring the well-known story of family and resilience, the production will run April 21-30, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of midtown.
JooYoung Choi Solo Show Comes to The Moody in MayJooYoung Choi Solo Show Comes to The Moody in May
March 15, 2023

Opening on May 25, 2023, the Moody Center for the Arts will host the first institutional solo exhibition in Houston for multidisciplinary artist JooYoung Choi.
share