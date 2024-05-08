Houston Chamber Choir Will Honor the Music of Dave Brubeck with BRUBECK! A CELEBRATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, Will Close out the 2023-2024 season with Brubeck! A Celebration, the inaugural performance of “The Voice of Brubeck” project on Saturday June 1 at Stude Concert Hall at Rice University. Presented by Lago Vista Community Concerts Foundation, “The Voice of Brubeck” follows the recent centennial celebration of Brubeck’s life, with a goal of showcasing the artist’s classical explorations and introducing newer generations to his timeless works.

Spearheaded by producer and Rice University professor of music composition Arthur Gottschalk, the program features the Houston Chamber Choir alongside a 19-piece orchestra with the Brubeck Brothers and Paul English Quartets. In 2006, the Houston Chamber Choir invited Dave Brubeck back to perform in Houston after a 20-year absence. Now, 18 years later, the Choir joins his sons Chris Brubeck and Dan Brubeck and noted Houston musicians Paul English and Horace Alexander Young, celebrating Dave Brubeck’s contributions to jazz and his work with new musical forms.

“The Voice of Brubeck,” to be produced and released on PARMA Recordings’ GRAMMY® Award-winning Navona Records label, will feature an underrepresented cross section of the late musical legend’s oeuvre — a diverse offering of celebrated and previously-unrecorded choral and orchestral works that Brubeck regarded as some of his finest. The ensuing commercial album by PARMA Recordings and Navona Records is expected to be released in late 2024.

Dave Brubeck had a significant impact on the music world, and his legacy continues to influence musicians today. Though less well-known, he also composed classical and sacred music featuring his signature jazz rhythms and harmonies. They are admired by both jazz and classical audiences and have firmly established Brubeck as a leading composer of the 20th Century.

The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, , University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs, and in musical theater.

Joining the Choir are Chris Brubeck, Dan Brubeck, Paul English and Horace Alexander Young.

WHERE: Stude Concert Hall, Rice University

Stude Concert Hall is located in Alice Pratt Brown Hall on Stadium Road on the Rice University campus (6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005). Campus Entrance No. 8 on University Boulevard is closest to the venue.

WHEN: Saturday, June 1, 2024, 7:30 p.m. CT

COST: Single tickets for the performance range from $10 for students to $45 for general admission. Seniors and military personnel receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased online at www.houstonchamberchoir.org/brubeck.

