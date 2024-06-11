The Texas Gypsies Come to The Coppell Arts Center in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Coppell Arts Center has announced The Texas Gypsies will be performing on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 PM. Their sound blends vintage 1920s jazz with the Big Band swing of the 1930s and 40s. The group mixes passionate violin, a blazing horn section, rockin’-swingin’ guitars, slappin’ upright bass, and retro-style drumming to harmoniously create their own unique, classy and fun sound. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

Since 2004, The Texas Gypsies have performed their unique, lively and fun show all over the world. The band is comprised of seasoned musicians who have backed many of the top jazz, swing music and pop performers. Some of these acts include The Jacksons, Paul McCartney, Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, and Tony Bennett. They were named "Best Western Swing Group" by The Academy of Western Artists. Their original music has been used on many TV shows on MTV, Nickelodeon, A&E, BBC and more.

