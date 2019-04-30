The Grand 1894 Opera House Presents Encore Performances Of Humorist Jeanne Robertson

Returning by popular demand, humorist Jeanne Robertson is bringing her Rocking Humor tour to Galveston's Grand1894 Opera House for two grand performances: Friday, June 28 at 8pm and Saturday, June 29 at 4pm. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com.

At 75 years young, Jeanne Robertson continues to charm her audiences with humorous observations about life around her. Known for her vivacious personality and infectious sense of humor, this dynamic, six-foot-two former Miss North Carolina will take center stage to share her family-friendly and engaging brand of comedy with audiences of all ages! Defined as a "truly funny lady," you can look forward to Jeanne Robertson sharing some of her most popular anecdotes such as "Don't Go to Vegas Without a Baptist", "Don't Bungee Jump Naked" and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store." You do not want to miss this "grand" performance!

For ticket prices and more information, call The Grand's box office at 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or visit The Grand's web site at www.thegrand.com. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand 1894 Opera House, located at 2020 Postoffice Street in Galveston's historic downtown Cultural Arts District, is recognized as "The Official Opera House of the State of Texas." All major credit cards accepted.





