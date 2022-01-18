The Garden Theatre Presents WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT This Month

Houston's newest theatre company, The Garden Theatre, has announced its plans to bring White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour to the MATCH. The show with no sets, no costumes, no rehearsal, and no direction will run January 21-30, 2022 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of midtown.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a worldwide phenomenon that was first produced in 2011. Playwright Nassim Soleimanpour is forbidden from leaving his native Iran after refusing to participate in military service, which is required of all men in the country. Soleimanpour wrote the piece hoping that it would be produced worldwide. If he could not physically be in the places he desired, his dream was to have his work produced there, so that by extension, he would be there as well.

The contemporary play is unique in the fact that there is no set, no costumes, no rehearsal, and no director. Ten actors will take on performing White Rabbit Red Rabbit, one at each performance. These actors do not see the script until they perform it live, creating a literal once in a lifetime performance. Each night is opening night and closing night for the performers. "This wildly entertaining and thought-provoking theatrical piece - where no audience can see the same show twice - blends drama, comedy and social experiment," describe earlier production notes.

Audiences are encouraged to keep their phones on and to email the playwright their experiences throughout the 75 minute one-act.

"White Rabbit Red Rabbit is fairly new to me, but as soon as I read the concept I knew we needed to let some of Houston's best artists take a crack at it," says Founding Artistic Director Logan Vaden. "The script Nassim Soleimanpour has created is raucous, poignant, and uproarious all in a short one act. It is crafted beautifully. I wish I could speak more on it, but I'm contractually obligated not to!"

White Rabbit Red Rabbit breaks the theatrical rules on many levels. In addition to audiences being asked to keep their phones on, they are also asked to not speak about the show after they have left the theatre. They are allowed to tell people they were there, but nothing further. Everything that happens in the room is confidential and must be seen.

The show has been performed in dozens of countries in over 20 languages. The piece received a 42 week Off-Broadway run in 2016 with several stars performing the work, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Nixon, Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Alan Cumming, Darren Criss, among many others.

The cast of White Rabbit Red Rabbit are all local professionals consisting of Bryan Kaplun (January 21, 8pm), Daniel Edwards (January 22, 2pm), Scott Lupton (January 22, 8pm), Whitney Zangarine (January 23, 2pm), Christine Weems (January 23, 7:30pm), David Allen III (January 27, 7:30pm), Seth Cunningham (January 28, 8pm), Chaney Moore (January 29, 2pm), drag persona, Barbra Q. Chyppes (January 29, 8pm), and Sloane Teagle (January 30, 2pm). The production team consists solely of Meghan Spear as stage manager.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit will run for ten performances only from January 21-30, 2022 at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston; 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77002). Adult tickets are $30. Student and senior tickets are $20. Tickets are available on the theatre's website at www.thegardentheatre.org or by calling the MATCH box office at 713-521-4533. COVID protocols include 50% capacity, a mask requirement while inside the theatre, and no food or drinks allowed inside the theatre.