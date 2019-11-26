The Company OnStage Presents A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL

Company OnStage presents A Seussified Christmas Carol, written by Peter Bloedel, directed by Kathryn Noser, and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

Saturdays, December 7th - December 21st, 2019, 11:00 am & 1:30 pm Sunday, December 8th, 2019, 2:00 pm A whimsical reinvention of Dickens' most

Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets. With zoot fruited juices, and binka bird geese, from Bed-Headed Fred, to Timmy Loo Hoo, this tale of glorious holiday cheer is similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with, if he ever had his way with the story.

Young audiences will be delighted by this high energy romp, perfect for the Christmas season! This production is appropriate for all ages.

Performances are Saturdays, December 7th - December 21st, 2019 at 11:00 am and 1:30 pm, and a Sunday matinee performance on December 8th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door and through our box office at www.companyonstage.org. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Visit and like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thecompanyonstage to keep track of COS goings-on, special events, audition notices, and announcements, or call 713-726-1219 for more information.





