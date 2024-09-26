THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING to be Presented at Main Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joan Didion's dramatic adaptation of her best-selling memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking, unfolds, in her words, “with the nonsequential inexorability of a dream.” This hugely personal and powerful one-woman show features actor Pamela Vogel and is directed by Main Street Theater Executive Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden.

With previews October 13, 17 & 18, The Year of Magical Thinking opens October 19 and runs through November 17 at MST's Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45 - $64. Tickets are available at www.mainstreettheater.com or call 713-524-6706.

MST will host a Pride Night event in connection with the November 7 performance, and the October 27 performance offers open captioning.

Part of the Art Series

Post-show Discussions:

Nov. 3: with MaryScott Hagle who works in Houston as a professional end-of-life doula and grief companion, providing support and guidance for someone nearing death and their family.

Nov. 10: a discussion with Pamela Vogel who plays Joan Didion.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of whether you are seeing the play those days. Just plan to arrive at the theater about 4:30pm. Free to all.

Pride Night: November 7 at 6:45pm Join us for our pre-show Happy Hour & post-show SingOUT Cabaret!

Free Beer Fridays: every Friday night, thanks to Saint Arnold's

Closing Weekend Party: November 16 in the lobby after the show (open to ticketholders of that performance)

Joan Didion is best known for her novels, personal essays, and screenplays – as well as the powerful story of her grief she captured in The Year of Magical Thinking which she wrote in 88 days, finishing on New Year's Eve, 2004. It won the National Book Award in 2005.

In 2007 she began writing the stage adaptation of The Year of Magical Thinking. Vanessa Redgrave played Didion in the Broadway production and was nominated for both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award.

About the Production

Main Street Theater Executive Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden is the director. The cast is Pamela Vogel. The set & properties designer is Rodney Walsworth. Yezminne Zepeda is the sound designer. Lighting design is by Liz Lacey. Julie Marie Paré is the production stage manager.

Comments