THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY is Coming to Main Street Theater

Flat Stanley has travelled all over the world, and now this delightful character is coming to Main Street Theater! From the book by Jeff Brown, this fun musical adaptation will play Sundays, March 1 and 8 at 12:30pm and 3:30pm; Spring Break performances March 16 - 18 at 10:30am and 1:30pm; Saturdays, March 21, 28 and April 4 at 10:30am & 1:30pm at MST's Midtown location, 3400 Main St. in Matchbox4. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $16 - $26. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for school matinees. Call 713.524.9196 ext 101 or 102 or visit the website.)

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances. There is a Sensory-Friendly/Relaxed performance March 18 at 10:30am. Audio Description is available by reservation for April 4 at 10:30am. April 4 at 1:30pm is an ASL interpreted performance.

About The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley

Stanley Lambchop is an ordinary boy... until his bulletin board falls off the wall and flattens him! Now he can slide under doors, attach postage and mail himself, and even capture thieves - all while learning that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Recommended for Kindergarten and up. The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley is based on the book Flat Stanley by Jeff Brown. The libretto is by Timothy Allen McDonald; music is by Jonathan K. Waller, David Weinstein, Timothy Allen McDonald and Stephen Gabriel; lyrics are by Timothy Allen McDonald and Jonathan K. Waller.

About Flat Stanley Author Jeff Brown

"More than thirty years ago, I was saying goodnight to my now grown-up sons, J.C. and Tony (Flat Stanley is dedicated to them), and J.C. stalling for my chat time, asked me not to leave the bedroom. He was scared, he claimed, and when I asked him what he was afraid of he couldn't think of anything. As I started out again, he had an inspiration. 'I'm afraid my big bulletin board will fall on me,' he said. I told him that that was ridiculous; the big board on the wall above his bed had been securely mounted by me, and even if it got loose it would do so slowly that he wouldn't even notice it, just go off to sleep, and by the time it rested fully upon him he'd be sound asleep and wouldn't wake, so the board would just lie there all night. Then I thought of small joke and said: 'Of course, when you wake up in the morning, you'll probably be flat.' Both boys thought that was a hoot and many evenings after that one, we'd make up stories about adventures you could have if you were flat. Best idea I ever had, and I didn't even know I'd had it. Not for many months, until a friend in the kid-book business, who knew about the flat stories, suggested I make them into a book." (FlatStanleyProject.com)

About the Production

Meghan Hakes-Booth directs The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley. Eduardo Guzman is the music director. Scott Lupton (Sideways Stories from Wayside School and many more) plays Stanley. The rest of the cast includes Brennan Blankenship, Daniel Hicks, Chelsea Lerner, and Taelon Stonecipher. The design team includes Nicholas Graves (set design), David Gipson (lighting design), Amber Stepanik (costume design), Emily Curley (sound design), and Mark B. Robbins (properties design). Saraiah Gonzalez is the stage manager.





