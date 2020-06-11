TEATRX to Present Virtual Production of BALCONY SCENE IN QUARANTINE

TEATRX will produce a five-episode web series that culminates in a live-streamed performance of a bilingual adaptation of Shakespeare's famous "Balcony Scene" from Romeo and Juliet. The web series will document our search for theatricality through virtual platforms, the challenges facing Houston theatre artists, and the effects outside factors (Covid19/Social Distancing) have on people's relationships with their loved ones.

In episode one, viewers will meet the TEATRX team and see the effect of the Covid19 pandemic on the greater Houston area arts scene. The second episode will feature digital auditions and interviews from local actors. The third episode will take you into the Zoom rehearsal room as we attempt to bring theatrical elements to a digital production. In episode four we show real life stories of people separated by Covid19. The final episode will be a live streamed performance of the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet.

Ashley Parra, TEATRX Production Coordinator and the translator of Romeo and Juliet spoke about translating the classic play. "It was important to find a bridge between two different cultures and identity. Me as a first generation mexican american and me as a theatre artist. By making space for the latinx narrative we find that the balcony scene is not just an english story but a story that can be found in multi-generational homes, it is a defiance to the tradition and norms that many of us have experienced."

Balcony Scene in Quarantine will premiere daily episodes at 8:30 PM from June 22 - June 26 via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The final performance of the Balcony Scene will be live streamed on June 26th featuring Elissa Cuellar as Juliet and Matthew Martinez as Romeo. Co-Directed by Benito Vasquez and David Derringer. Balcony Scene in Quarantine is funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

