Star Of Netflix Hit Comedy GLOW, Kevin Cahoon, Headlines TUTS Education Celebration!

Kevin Cahoon will headline Theatre Under The Stars Education Celebration acting as both entertainment and emcee.

Cahoon can currently be seen on the Netflix hit comedy, Glow, as well as Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events. He originated roles in the Broadway companies of The Lion King, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Wedding Singer, the revival of The Rocky Horror Show and he made his Broadway debut in The Who's Tommy. He was also an original company member of Hedwig and The Angry Inch Off-Broadway, playing the title role there and in numerous companies in the US and abroad.

TUTS Education Celebration will take place on Thursday, November 7 at 6pm on the Sarofim Stage at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. The evening, which will include a silent auction, dinner, and entertainment featuring Cahoon and students from The River and Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, benefits Education and Community Engagement programs at Theatre Under The Stars.

"As a Humphreys School alum, I'm beyond thrilled to join TUTS in celebrating the work they do throughout the schools and in the community," said Cahoon.

Tickets for the event start at $300 and sponsorships begin at $3,000. To get tickets or learn more about the event, go to TUTS.com/Celebration.

Kevin began is career at Theatre Under The Stars originating the role of Gino Lorenzo in TUTS's original musical about the life of legendary Houston restauranteur, Ninfa!. Kevin appeared in many productions at Miller Outdoor Theatre and The Music Hall including Mame with Marilyn Maye, Scrooge as Tiny Tim, Here's Love, Oklahoma, The Boyfriend, Divorce Me Darling, and played Young Sydney in the original musical Chaplin starring Anthony Newley. As a member of the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre Apprentice Group, Kevin performed all of Texas, at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey, and The World's Fairs in New Orleans and Vancouver. At 13, Kevin was named the Teen Male Vocalist Grand Champion on television's 'Star Search'.

As an adult on Broadway, Kevin originated the roles of George in The Wedding Singer, The Childcatcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Ed the Hyena in The Lion King, numerous roles in the revival of The Rocky Horror Show, and he made his Broadway debut in The Who's Tommy. His Off Broadway credits include the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch ( also Boston, San Francisco,The Edinburgh Festival), How I Learned to Drive (Second Stage Theatre), The Shaggs: Philosophy of The World (Playwrights Horizons), The Foreigner (Roundabout Theatre Company, Lucille Lortel Award nomination), The Wild Party (Manhattan Theatre Club), and Hair and Babes in Arms (City Center Encores!). Mr. Cahoon's regional credits include The Guthrie Theater, The Old Globe ( Craig Noel Award nomination for Love's Labor's Lost), The Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bard SummerScape, The Ahmanson Theatre, The Berkshire Theatre Festival, The Muny, among others.

On television, Kevin currently plays Bobby Barnes on Season 3 of 'Glow' and recently portrayed Hugo on 'A Series of Unfortunate Events', both for Netflix. He has had recurring roles on "Nurse Jackie," "Modern Family', and ' Six Degrees and guest roles on "NCIS," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Good Wife," "Odd Mom Out," "Black Box," "The Mentalist," "Franklin & Bash," "Canterbury's Law," "Law & Order," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," among others. His film credits include I Am Michael, Mars Needs Moms, The Curse of the Jade Scorpion, The Thing About My Folks, Sudden Manhattan, and the documentaries SqueezeBox! and Whether You Like It or Not: The True Story of Hedwig. With his band Ghetto Cowboy, Kevin won the OUTmusic Award for their debut album Doll. As a director, Mr. Cahoon has directed numerous productions for The Ars Nova Theatre in NYC, the comedy duo Tastiskank (Aspen Comedy Festival Breakout Award Winner ),two consecutive galas for New York Theatre Workshop starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rachel Dratch, Patti LuPone, Ben Platt, and others. He recently directed the critically acclaimed revival of 'The Nerd' for the George Street Playhouse.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You