Stageworks Theatre Kicks Off 2024-25 Season With NUNSENSE

StageWorks Theatre will kick off its 2024-2025 season with the musical comedy "Nunsense," running from September 20th through October 13th, 2024. Directed by Trey Feistler and choreographed by Stacy Hawking, this production marks the opening of our new season.

Written by Dan Groggin, "Nunsense" is a side-splitting comedy that follows the escapades of five nuns who find themselves in a bit of a pickle after their convent's cook accidentally poisons 52 of the sisters. With the funds for a proper burial exhausted, the surviving sisters decide to stage a variety show to raise the necessary money.

The cast includes:

Amy Gentry as Reverend Mother

Merritt Madison as Sister Mary Hubert

Crystal Manahan as Sister Mary Amnesia

Zoe Temple as Sister Robert Anne

Alicia Morelos as Sister Mary Leo

Performances of "Nunsense" will be held at Stageworks Theatre, located at 10760 Grant Road Houston, Texas 77070. Tickets are available now and can be purchased through at www.stageworkstx.org/nunsense

Performance Schedule and Special Events

Opening Night: September 20, 2024 at 7:30pm

Pay What You Will Night September 27, 2024 at 7:30pm

This is a fantastic opportunity to experience the joy of live theater at a price that fits patron's budget-choose from tickets priced at $8, $18, or $28.

Industry Night with Director and Cast Talk Back October 11, 2024 at 7:30pm

Following the show, stick around for an engaging Cast and Crew Talk Back where you can ask questions, hear behind-the-scenes stories, and gain insights into the production process.

Closing Night: October 13, 2024 at 3:00pm

About Stageworks Theatre:

Stageworks Theatre is committed to delivering high-quality theatrical productions that entertain, inspire, and engage the community. With a diverse array of performances, Stageworks Theatre aims to provide a platform for both emerging and established talent while fostering a love for the performing arts.

