Stageworks Theater Offers $20 Seats For YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The Stageworks Theatre production of the classic Broadway Musical, "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" has completed 2 successful weeks of full house shows. Stageworks wants to keep the house full and for the Friday, August 2nd 7:30 pm performance of "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown", is offering $20 tickets (plus service charges).

Tickets: https://www.stageworkshouston.org/charlie-brown

There are only two more weeks to see this show which has performed to full houses. This Friday is the best live theater deal in Houston!

About the show:

This production remains true to the Charles Shultz styling of this classic musical but adding pops of new fun in literally every number without deviating from the Charlie Brown story. The styling of this show is genius.

"You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" is directed by Morgan Montgomery; her first directed show at Stageworks Theater. She directs an experienced cast to bring the stories to life. Jackson Nichols, previously seen in TUTS productions, is cast as Charlie Brown. He makes you feel warm and fuzzy, as you relate to his everyday problems. Nathan Crooks, a seasoned Stageworks Theater actor, brings a hilarious and cerebral presence to the character of Linus. Paul Schoeller, seen many times in Houston theaters, brings the experience of 2 national Broadway Tours to the role of Schroeder, the Beethoven loving pianist who is the target of Lucy's attention. Heather Hall, also seen at TUTS, plays the role of Lucy, brings the house down with her uproarious humor and booming vocals.

The director, Morgan Montgomery, highlights her view on the show::

"One of my favorites is "Beethoven Day." A pop gospel number about Schroeder's love and obsession for Beethoven on his birthday. It's incredibly electric and catchy. It will make you want to stand up and cheer! There are some amazing references I will not say here (you'll have to see it and find out.) Another favorite is "Happiness." The closing number of the show that makes you feel grateful for the simple things about life. We also pay homage to A Charlie Brown Christmas, one of my favorite twists in the show. You leave feeling happy, warm, and hopeful. This is certainly not one you want to miss!"

About Stageworks Theatre:

Stageworks Theater is an intimate venue where the actors transfer you to the scene portrayed on the stage. Stageworks Theatre produces original or established theatrical works (dramas, comedies, and musicals) each season which reflect high artistic quality and cultural diversity. Stageworks Theater strives to inspire adults, teens, and children by providing a safe and encouraging environment that fosters creativity, respect, personal growth, and character development. Stageworks Theater is dedicated to building long-term relationships with our actors, theatre artists, patrons and community by providing exceptional entertainment and professional education.

