Stages Repertory Theatre Extends MURDER FOR TWO

Due to popular demand, Stages Repertory Theatre has extended its showing of Murder for Two! The hilarious musical murder mystery, originally slated to close June 16, will now run through July 28 in Stages' Arena Theatre. Stages originally welcomed the regional premiere of Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair's critically-acclaimed production on April 24.







The hit show that is wowing Houston audiences is a hilarious murder mystery with a twist. One actor plays the investigator, the other plays all 13 suspects, and both play the piano throughout. A zany blend of classic musical comedy and madcap mystery, this whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs.







"We are thrilled to be extending Murder for Two for an additional six weeks!" said Mitchell Greco, Director/Choreographer and Artistic Associate at Stages. "The audience response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic and we're glad we get to share these incredible performances with Houston well into the summer."







Murder for Two was developed at The Adirondack Theatre Festival and 42nd Street Moon. The show premiered in 2011 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, where it was extended 4 times and ran for more than 6 months. Playwrights Kinosian and Blair were recognized with a 2011 Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Musical. Since then, the musical has been performed around the country and become a national favorite.







Murder for Two stars Trace Pool (Marcus Moscowicz) and Ben Miller (The Suspects), who makes his Stages debut with a powerhouse performance.







The creative team includes Director/Choreographer Mitchell Greco, Musical Director Steven Jones, Properties and Scenic Designer Jodi Bobrovsky, Lighting Designer Joel Burkholder, Sound Designer Antonio Lopez, Costume Designer Macy Lyne and Production Stage Manager Jessica Mullins.







Previously at Stages, Greco has directed Little Shop of Horrors, The Great American Trailer Park Musical (2018), Five Course Love, Xanadu, The Honky Tonk Angels series, Girls Night, Life Could Be a Dream and Big Fish. He also serves on staff as Artistic Associate at Stages.







Performance dates are now though Sunday, July 28.







Performance times are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8.p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.







Tickets Individual tickets start at $25 with savings for groups of 6 or more. To purchase, call the Stages Box Office at 713.527.0123, email boxoffice@stagestheatre.com or reserve online at www.stagestheatre.com.





