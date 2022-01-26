SPA Presents Pianist Seong-Jin Cho Playing A Chopin Program

Society for the Performing Arts presents internationally acclaimed pianist Seong-Jin Cho on Friday, March 11, 2022, in the Cullen Theater at 7:30 PM. His proficiency and talent created a sensation featuring the music of Chopin and now Houston audiences will be captivated first-hand.

Seong-Jin Cho became a rising star in 2015 when he won the First Prize at the Chopin International Competition in Warsaw. In January 2016, he signed an exclusive contract with Deutsche Grammophon. Now in great demand, with engagements including the Boston Symphony and Berlin Philharmonic, he's made his mark as a consummate talent of his generation.

PROGRAM IN DETAIL

JANÁČEK

Piano Sonata "1.X.1905"

RAVEL

Gaspard de la Nuit

-intermission-

CHOPIN

Scherzo No. 1, Op. 20

Scherzo No. 2, Op. 31

Scherzo No. 3, Op. 39

Scherzo No. 4, Op. 54

ABOUT THE ARTIST

With an overwhelming talent and innate musicality, Seong-Jin Cho has made his mark as one of the consummate talents of his generation and most distinctive artists on the current music scene. His thoughtful and poetic, assertive and tender, virtuosic, and colorful playing can combine panache with purity and is driven by an impressive natural sense of balance.

Seong-Jin Cho was brought to the world's attention in 2015 when he won the First Prize at the Chopin International Competition in Warsaw. In January 2016, he signed an exclusive contract with Deutsche Grammophon. An artist high in demand, Cho works with the world's most prestigious orchestras including Berliner Philharmoniker, London Symphony Orchestra, Münchner Philharmoniker, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Orchestre de Paris, and The Philadelphia Orchestra. Conductors he regularly works with include Myung-Whun Chung, Iván Fischer, Jakub Hrůša, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Gianandrea Noseda, Sir Antonio Pappano and Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Highlights of Seong-Jin Cho's 2021/22 season include debuts with the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig with Alain Altinoglu, Bamberger Symphoniker with Andrew Manze and Mozarteumorchester with Jörg Widmann. He returns to the LA Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic, each under their respective Music Directors as well as Orchestre National de France with Cristian Măcelaru and Konzerthausorchester Berlin with Christoph Eschenbach. A highly sought-after touring soloist, Cho embarks on several international tours, including those with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and Semyon Bychkov as well as Philharmonia and Santtu-Matias Rouvali.

All audience members ages 5 and above will be required to show proof of proof of vaccination OR negative professionally administered Covid-19 test (not an at-home self-test).

All attendees must also show a government-issued ID that matches the name on the negative test proof or vaccination record. Children up to age 18 may be accompanied by an adult with such identification. And masks are required inside the theater. For more details, please visit our FAQ page.

Tickets and more info at www.spahouston.org.