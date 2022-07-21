Review: THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND at Main Street Theater

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND is one of Tom Stoppard's funniest plays, a madcap skewering of theater critics and murder mysteries in one quickly paced swoop. It's a joy to hear the language games Stoppard engages in throughout the piece, and it's an easy to digest hour and twenty minutes with no intermission. I call them "one and done" plays that feel light and airy without intermission. It makes for perfect summer fare, and MAIN STREET THEATER brings this production alive again for their annual "dog days" comedy slot. They have assembled a formidable cast that relishes every line, and the production is handsomely appointed.

The show starts the moment the audience files into the auditorium. Most patrons hardly notice, but there is a corpse on the carpet near the sofa. I watched with interest as season subscribers nearly kicked the poor "dead fellow" as they shuffled to their usual seats with no idea they were about to contaminate a crime scene. Then we have Houston acting legends John Feltch and Paul Hope enter as a pair of theater critics named Moon and Birdboot. The two go on and on about their standing at their respective papers, and also gossip about the leading ladies in the production we are about to see. Finally Michelle Britton enters ceremoniously as Mrs. Drudge, an English maid prone to giving exposition. We are off to the races at this point, so to speak. Before too awfully long the critics accidentally end up being part of the show, and worse still... the primary murder suspects that Inspector Hound is trying to find. It's a WHO DUNNIT where technically anyone in the auditorium could have offed the guy on the rug.

I have to proclaim the cast is wonderful despite any social ties I may have to any one of them. It would be quite contrary of me to withhold praise on grounds of personal knowledge, as it would be to withhold disdain. Paul Hope and John Feltch are both Alley Theatre veterans, and they are perfectly cast as critics lording over our actors. They are grumpy older men that are given to overly flowery dialogue, and the two are a joy to watch as they relish every turn of the phrases they are afforded. The "murder play within the play" features two great comedic turns by Elizabeth Marshall Black and Michelle Britton who are respectively the lady of the house and her head housekeeper. Black is big and broad while Britton is dry and dismissive, but both are hysterical throughout. Jim Salners and David Harlan go for broke in both of their roles, and provide a ton of physical comedy with preposterous inflatables and missile-like wheelchair entrances. Philip Hays and Alexandra Szeto-Joe create the nubile temptresses of the proceedings, and do so with tongue firmly in cheek while they seduce. And finally much credit to Christopher Szeto-Joe who perhaps has one of the hardest jobs of the evening by playing deceased convincingly for over an hour and a half. He is stepped over, rolled over, covered by furniture, and trampled by audience members, and yet never breaks his character. Bravo!

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND is a joy to watch from every angle whether we look at it from acting or the technical aspects. Design is very strong, and I especially appreciated the set from Lee O. Barker that managed to create the right air of a mystery happening before us without obstructing any of the action on the three quarter thrust stage. Costumes by Macy Lyne pay respectful homage to the fun of the 60s, but never overpower the text they are serving. The truest star is the dialogue, and all involved seem to honor that without reserve.

Tom Stoppard's THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND captures an urbane wittiness that is simultaneously droll and accessible. It's a rare script that works on all levels with enough to analyze for the academic, and then slapstick humor to keep the childlike engaged fully. In short, it's smart fun. It is the kind of piece that MAIN STREET THEATER handles particularly well. Their intimate setting means you hear and can react to every beat of the play, and gives it an immediacy larger houses could never muster. The show is a master class in how to handle crisp dialogue and farcical pacing. And remarkably the whole production starts with a pause, even though... you can't do that!

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND runs through August 13th at MAIN STREET THEATER in Rice Village. There will be a pay what you can performance on August 8th! Parking is available in the area, but you must pay attention to metered or designated spaces for other businesses. COVID protocols require you to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test (within 48 hours), but masking is not required inside the house (it is recommended). During my performance I noted only about a third of the audience was masked. There are also on-line viewing options available through the Main Street Theater site.